Celebrate Chinese New Year at the Mandarin Oriental

By Christina Najjar | January 30, 2019 | Lifestyle

The Mandarin Oriental is celebrating Chinese New Year in a big way! Starting on Tuesday, February 5, the luxury hotel and hotspot will kick off the Chinese New Year with a special celebration at Mandarin Oriental, Miami. In honor of the hotel’s Asian heritage, YAKU by La Mar will be opening its doors to offer a special themed ‘Year of the Earth Pig ’celebrations including a special Pisco Punch and Asian fusion menu items. Guests and locals alike are invited to be front and center for the annual Lion Dance starting at 7 p.m.

The Chinese New Year fun doesn’t stop there. From February 4 through 8, the Mandarin Oriental, Miami will feature a bright red Rolls Royce Cullinan on property, parked at the front of the hotel. The vehicle and a Rolls Royce Performance Specialist will be available for up to 9 hours per day to drive guests to a destination within two miles of the hotel or to assist guests in a test drive. Guests will also be able to provide their name for a raffle to drive the vehicle for one week!



At the MO Bar + Lounge, a specialty cocktail will be available from February 6 through 19: “When Earth Pigs Fly,” crafted with Bacon Fat Washed Bourbon, Honey Syrup, Peychaud’s Bitters and Bacon Garnish. The Executive Chef Mark McDonnell has crafted a special culinary offering featuring black bean glazed baby back pork ribs, peanuts, cilantro, garlic chips. Delicious!

At La Mar by Gaston Acurio, from February 5 through 19, you can enjoy Long Life Noodles: Glass noodles, water chestnuts, Chinese mushrooms, pork belly stew with confit Peruvian peppers sauce.



Finally, at the ever luxurious Spa at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami, guests can book a 80-minute Oriental Essence Massage, a traditional Chinese red packet which includes a spa voucher for 20 additional minutes to be used towards a future treatment booking of 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Visit the Mandarin Oriental Miami website for more details.