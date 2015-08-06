6 Reasons to Attend Watches & Wonders Miami This Year

By Jimmy Kontomanolis | February 11, 2019 | Lifestyle

This weekend, the Miami Design District will once again partner with Fondation Haute Horlogerie to present the second annual Watches & Wonders Miami, a three-day luxury weekend that brings together some of the world’s leading watch and jewelry maisons to debut exclusive new pieces.

Timed with both Miami Concours and the 31st annual Miami Yacht Show, the weekend will be full of the ultimate in luxury experiences. And to make Watches & Wonders Miami even better than its inaugural event last year, MDD and FHH have ensured that for 2019, guests will have even more to take in.

Here, we’ve pulled together our top six reasons to attend Watches & Wonders Miami this year.

New Maisons

Joining some of the top watch and jewelry makers from last year’s event will be 13 new maisons, including Chopard, Dior, De Bethune, Girard-Perregaux, OMEGA, Roger Dubuis, Tiffany & Co, and Zenith, among others. Which just means there will be even more luxury to see at this year’s event, and no watch lover will want to miss it.

Dior Made-to-Measure

This year, Dior is set to unveil a new personalization service for its coveted Dior Grand Bal watch. Customers will have the opportunity to design their very own made-to-measure Grand Bal timepiece—talk about the ultimate luxury!

Louis Vuitton Unveils a New Timepiece

Iconic French fashion house Louis Vuitton will unveil a brand new version of the Tambour Horizon connected watch, fully encompassing the brand's spirit of travel, craftsmanship and creative values. Updated personalization options allow you to make a truly customized piece, and for the avid traveler, the "My Travel" experience wil group all of your travel information together in one place.

Elevated Entertainment

Last year’s event included entertainment from DJ Brendan Fallis, and this year, Watches & Wonders Miami will take things to another level. Live concerts and DJ performances will keep the energy high, while dynamic food and beverages from Miami’s hottest new chefs and mixologists will provide sustenance between all the excitement.

Learn From the Experts

Want to go behind the scenes of watch creation? Or understand social media’s influence in watch buying? Throughout the weekend, a number of expert panel discussions will be available for guests at MDD’s Palm Court, including women’s panels like “Women Who Collect” and “Can Women Save the Watch World?”

Exclusive Workshops

For those who want a more hands-on experience, Sunday’s “Initiation to Watchmaking” sessions will give attendees the opportunity to assemble and disassemble watch movements and experience the thrill of getting a mechanical watch to tick again. The ultimate unique experience for the true watch connoisseur.

So what are you waiting for? Visit watchesandwonders.com for more information and to make sure you don’t miss out on this weekend of wonders.