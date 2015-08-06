Sponsored: FOREO Takes Miami on the Ultimate Wellness Journey

By Jimmy Kontomanolis for FOREO | February 4, 2019 | Lifestyle

FOREO kicked off its 2019 wellness journey in Miami with the Life Time Fitbit Miami Marathon—and took Ocean Drive along for the ride.



FOREO's Chief Storyteller Pavllo Zengo and MVP Brand Ambassador Austin Eaton

What does wellness mean to you? The term gets thrown around quite loosely these days, and if you’re anything like us, you sometimes need a reminder. That’s where Swedish beauty and wellness brand FOREO comes in: to help us remember that wellness encompasses mind, body and soul.

On a mission to cultivate self-care for everyone (FOREO does mean “for everyone,” after all), FOREO recently took to the Magic City to take part in the Life Time Fitbit Miami Marathon, where they introduced runners to the FOREO brand within the race’s exclusive VIP Experience presented by Technogym. And they decided to spread the word beyond the big race to bring to light all that wellness means to them. Pavllo Zengo, the brand’s chief storyteller, says, “Self-care is a necessary human function, yet it’s usually missing from our lives because we are busy working, taking care of others, etc. Wellness is a natural step for us. We want to help you live your best life.”

Among the pre- and post-race health food and drinks available for runners of the Marathon, recovery treatments and massages were also available. And FOREO was front and center, reminding participants that self-care includes taking care of your skin. FOREO’s products innovate through technology and optimize skincare routines by delivering professional level treatments—the perfect tools for the ultimate post-run skin recovery.

Making the most of their time in Miami, FOREO continued to take South Floridians on their special wellness journey. But FOREO also recognizes that they can’t go it alone, and so they partnered with other like-minded wellness and lifestyle brands to practice what they preach. Following the Marathon, along with MVP Brand Ambassador Austin Eaton, FOREO and RYU Apparel headed to Anatomy Fitness to educate members of the integrated health and wellness community on the importance of self-care.

Here, Zengo and Eaton talk exclusively to Ocean Drive about their Miami wellness journey and introduce us to the LUNA fofo, the latest addition to the popular LUNA lineup. Powered by the FOREO For You App, the LUNA fofo provides users with personalized skincare, analyzing skin’s hydration levels and tailoring a cleansing routine specific to different climates, pollution levels and more—what better solution for the active lifestyle that Miamians have come to embody?

FOREO couldn’t leave Miami without getting a sweat on in the sand, inside the private beach at the 1 Hotel South Beach. Zengo and Eaton give Ocean Drive readers the perfect tips for a full body workout, and show us how to treat your skin after roughing it seaside.

So we ask you again: what does wellness mean to you? Join FOREO’s wellness journey and start taking the small steps that will make a big impact in the long run.