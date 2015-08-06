How CBD is Exploding in Miami

By Maria Tettamanti | February 8, 2019 | Lifestyle

A CBD craze sweeps over the Magic City.

The Lord Jones High CBD body lotion, $60, is infused with phytocannabinoid-rich CBD extract grown from organic hemp.

In case you haven’t been following CBD’s meteoric rise among the wellness set, the compound is praised to help with a panoply of health problems. Whether derived from cannabis or hemp, “CBD acts as an analgesic and anti-inflammatory, so it reduces pain and inflammation,” explains Cindy Capobianco, co-founder and president of Lord Jones, aka the new beauty obsession of Miami’s couture hippies. And no matter how you consume it (orally, topically), there are benefits to be reaped. “CBD has been used topically for centuries to provide pain relief and aid to skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and rosacea. When ingested, CBD addresses pain relief, mood stabilization, relief from anxiety and promotes a calm sense of well-being,” adds Capobianco.

And, no, CBD will not get you high as a kite like that stinky, sticky stuff you smoked back in your freshman dormitory. It does not contain any THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive compound in the cannabis plant. In fact, the CBD we are talking about is not even derived from the cannabis plant. Because of, ahem, legalities in the state of Florida, you can only purchase hemp-derived CBD over the counter. You’ll find the best options (read: not snake oil) from brands like Lord Jones, Empower, Wildflower and Mary’s Nutritionals at Shop Flow at The Sacred Space Miami, Babalu or The Standard.

“Aside from destigmatizing CBD, I’m making Shop Flow the most curated CBD dispensary in Miami. We carry the most integral and sometimes organic CBD-infused vapes, tinctures, gel pens, salves, gummies, body oils and skincare,” says The Sacred Space Miami founder Karla Dascal.

Over at The Standard spa, the holistic property offers a service dubbed The Royal Chill—a CBD-infused foot bath, scrub and massage—leaving the recipient relaxed, less achy and chill AF. We’ll leave you on that high note.