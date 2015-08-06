Lamborghini & Avant Gallery Collaborate on an Exclusive Art Project

By Nicole Schubert | February 21, 2019 | People Lifestyle

A collaboration that gives new meaning to the fast lane. Lamborghini, the exquisite Italian automobile brand, is now for the very first time in history, curating more than just sports cars but contemporary art. Partnering with Avant Gallery and 18 year old anomaly, the "Fresh Prince Of Street Art," Skyler Grey, Lamborghini, through an iconic design venture, will be giving a fresh coat of paint to the Lamborghini Aventador, creating a new space where art and vehicles can live together. Premiering this coming year in Italy, Borkert and Prut are looking to build an inspirational environment for all things art and luxury.

So Ocean Drive sat down with Borkert and Prut to get a first glimpse at what art collectors and Lamborghini aficionados can look forward to seeing with this first ever collaboration, marrying sports cars and contemporary art in a budding world of innovation, and what they have planned for the upcoming future.

Mitja, as Lamborghini's Head of Design, tell us about your launch of the first ever art project in the history of the Italian automobile's brand.

MITJA BORKERT: Lamborghini is about design and art. The number one reason for our customer to buy a new Lamborghini is because of design and of course the performance of our cars. Lamborghini is about one of the most recognizable design DNA’s within the automotive business. You can recognize our Cars already through our famous One-line-Silhouette that I call “Gandini-Line” because it was born with the Lamborghini Countach. Extreme proportions and a very special architecture with strong angles on the side windows are another important part of our DNA. For me, it is almost natural now, to merge our outstanding cars with contemporary art, especially with the fresh and new approach of Skyler Grey.

Art and Lamborghini is a perfect match.

Partnering with the LA-based "Fresh Prince Of Street Art," Skyler Grey, and Avant Gallery, what iconic designs can we expect to see?

MB: I would always say, “expect the unexpected”. It will be for sure something visionary and for sure it will reflect our strong approach in colors.

Dmitry, as owner of Avant Gallery, tell us about Grey, an artist who is donned an "18 year old anomaly."

DMITRY PRUT: An anomaly indeed. I think Skyler is bound to become one of those artists that will be a highlight of our generation, and really this century for that matter. If you get a chance to meet him at one of our shows, you’ll know that I’m not blowing hot air.

How did this iconic venture begin?

DP: Lamborghini reached out to me as they were seeking to create a collaboration between art and automotive design. They were looking for a fresh approach, so I suggested the Fresh Prince of Street Art, Skyler Grey, mind you who is 18 and not old enough to drive a super car. Oh, the irony, right? I think this holdback, however, will also afford Skyler an advantage by having an unfiltered view for this project.

The Lamborghini design process. One that is a statement of style and innovation. Why the Lamborghini Aventador?

MB: The Aventador is our pinnacle car. It is the current top version following a more than 40 year long revolution of our V12-Range. There are legendary cars like Countach, Diablo or Murcielago within the legacy. That’s why we decided to use the Aventador as the base for the Artwork of Skyler Grey.

Do you plan on creating a new space where art and vehicles can live together?

MB: Within our design center, Centro Stile Lamborghini, we have created already an ambience between art and design. It is a creative and inspiring environment.

DP: There definitely is a growing demographic of luxury car owners who are also now investing in contemporary art. There is that cross-pollination happening.

Premiering this year in Italy, what can car collectors and Lamborghini aficionados look forward to experiencing with this first ever collaboration?

MB: Lamborghini is a brand full of ideas and opportunities. It is part of our DNA to think about special versions, limited dditions and even one off cars like for example, the Lamborghini Alston SC18. There is always something in our pockets to thrill and surprise our Lamborghini Aficionados.

Can we expect to see this one of a kind car showcased at Avant Gallery this coming year?

DP: Yes

Avant Gallery will also be opening a new space, this Spring, in Hudson Yards. Tell us about what’s in store.

DP: Hudson Yards is being billed as the new New York, the most expensive private project in history, so when Avant was offered to open a flagship in the heart of it all, it was a no-brainer for me to say yes. It also rubs shoulders with the Chelsea Art District, the High-Line, and it will house a new mega-arts space, The Shed. I’m super amped up for Avant to open its doors to New York.

Now Dmitry, you must love Lamborghini sports cars. Which is your favorite?

DP: Aventador. It’s also important to have a proper road to truly enjoy the ride. Pebble Beach’s 17-mile drive is a dreamy route.

With Lamborghini moving the needle for design and style, what can you tell us about the future?

MB: Lamborghini is for me the melting pot of car design. Lamborghini has done many iconic designs and is playing an important role for the evolution of car design in general. Think about the Miura or the Marzal: We will always search for something new and fresh. It has to look immediately like a Lamborghini. One visionary concept car visualizing this was recently our concept car, Terzo Millennio. It was also designed using the freedom and new opportunities of a potential electrical architecture. It is also a commitment about my belief in the long-term future of super sports cars.