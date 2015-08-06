By Andrea Bennett | February 11, 2019 | Lifestyle

In the new Wynn Plaza, shoppers can buy Vegas exclusives, work out at SoulCycle, and drink a Bellini at Cipriani without stepping into a casino.

When Wynn Las Vegas opened in 2005, it reset Vegas visitors’ expectations of what a casino should look like. Dark gaming floors and football field-length hallways were gone, and in their place were natural light- and flower-filled esplanades, monumental public art and views toward lakes and pools. For tourists who were just beginning to think of Las Vegas as a shopping destination, a carefully curated retail esplanade that was separate from the casino floor helped set a new standard: that the experience would be as important as the goods. Fashion brands bypassed other cities to establish their US presence or designed Vegas-exclusive clothing and accessories to tap into Wynn’s specific clientele.

When Wynn Plaza, the 70,000 square foot, two-floor shopping development along Wynn’s northwest side, opened in October, it felt less like a new hotel wing than a continuation of a retail scene which, in the last year, has added Stefano Ricci, Brunello Cucinelli, House of Bijan, Kwiat, Bottega Veneta, and Louis Vuitton’s first dedicated men’s store in the US. “Our big news includes the first Balmain store in Las Vegas and the second U.S. store for Loewe. Our Celine store will open to coincide with Hedy Slimane’s launch of menswear, and Hermes is moving from its Encore location to a two-level store in Wynn Plaza,” explains Frank Visconti, senior vice president of retail. As Stella McCartney takes full control of her brand, her new store in Wynn Plaza draws inspiration from her personal archive of images and built with organic and sustainably sourced elements. Anchored by a 150-seat Cipriani, the famous Venetian restaurant with locations in New York, Hong Kong, Monte Carlo and Dubai, the international roster of brands is a unique mix.

That Wynn would add even more luxury fashion to its resort is likely no surprise, Visconti says, “but what might be the most exciting development is the second floor, which marks an opening up of the Wynn way of doing things. We’re venturing into luxury streetwear and casual clothes. In today’s world, women will wear casual clothing and carry their Chanel bag, and men will wear a Vuitton suit and sneakers.” Still, most brands on the second floor are unique to Las Vegas, including James Perse, which is opening side-by-side clothing and home furnishings stores; Diptyque, Le Labo and Hong Kong-based resortwear brand Marie France Van Damme. Organic eatery Urth Caffé opens its first location outside California, facing the city’s first SoulCycle. “We’re bringing a uniquely American aesthetic that international travelers love and that already resonates with our domestic guests, 40 percent of whom are visiting from Southern California,” Visconti says. Sneaker store Feature is licensed to buy all the newest releases for Nike, Adidas and Jordans, Visconti says, and optical store Vitra brings European lines that are new for Vegas shoppers.

Perhaps most surprising to locals accustomed to navigating a casino floor when they want to shop on the Las Vegas Strip is the ease with which you can access Wynn Plaza. “The way Wynn Plaza is positioned, you can drive up to the main valet and walk right in, work out in SoulCycle, go have a Bellini at Cipriani and shop all these stores, and not even go through the casino,” Visconti says. “We’re offering people an integrated experience that very much looks like the way they like to live.” Wynn Plaza, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-770-7070; wynnlasvegas.com