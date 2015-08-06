How to Enjoy the 2019 Miami Yacht Show & Miami International Boat Show

By Page Watkins | February 14, 2019 | Lifestyle

The Miami Yacht Show and Miami International Boat Show arrive in the Magic City with vessels that are fun, fast and downright fabulous.

All Aboard...

The 312-foot Kismet superyacht, one of the most luxurious vessels in the world, will be docked at the Miami Yacht Show.

The Miami Yacht Show (Feb. 14-18) brings the most impressive vessels that the world of elite boating has to offer to 1 Herald Plaza, located between the Venetian and MacArthur causeways. The undeniable standout: the Kismet superyacht. You might recognize this beauty from paparazzi pics of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy as they sailed through Capri on summer vacation. With seven rooms and a 28-person crew, this $200 million superyacht is available for charter for a mere $1.2 million per week. Pocket change, right? Pop into the Winward VIP Club at the show for some liquid courage (tickets are $200 and include access to Watches & Wonders in the Miami Design District).

Dress the Part...

Lambskin small round bag, $4,500, Chanel, Bal Harbour Shops.

Thank you, Karl Lagerfeld, for giving our Breton stripes a major upgrade. The Chanel spring/summer 2019 show featured all kinds of fashionable yachtie boat-day inspo. Our favorite was the designer’s take on the humble life preserver. And we couldn’t be more thankful to Christian Louboutin for solving our boat shoe dilemma. Stylish charter guests will dig the Steckel deck shoes with the brand’s signature spiked hardware; boat owners can rest assured that these Loubs are deck friendly with white rubber—not lacquered red—soles.

Why Not a Tender?

The Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show (Feb. 14-18) is a veritable toy store for boat enthusiasts. You can pick up a baby for the mothership, peruse family cruisers or find the perfect party boat. Located at the Marine Stadium on Virginia Key, you’ll find over 1,000 exhibitors showcasing the latest in marine technology.