    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

How to Enjoy the 2019 Miami Yacht Show & Miami International Boat Show

By Page Watkins | February 14, 2019 | Lifestyle

Share

The Miami Yacht Show and Miami International Boat Show arrive in the Magic City with vessels that are fun, fast and downright fabulous.

All Aboard...

superyacht-0001.jpgThe 312-foot Kismet superyacht, one of the most luxurious vessels in the world, will be docked at the Miami Yacht Show.

The Miami Yacht Show (Feb. 14-18) brings the most impressive vessels that the world of elite boating has to offer to 1 Herald Plaza, located between the Venetian and MacArthur causeways. The undeniable standout: the Kismet superyacht. You might recognize this beauty from paparazzi pics of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy as they sailed through Capri on summer vacation. With seven rooms and a 28-person crew, this $200 million superyacht is available for charter for a mere $1.2 million per week. Pocket change, right? Pop into the Winward VIP Club at the show for some liquid courage (tickets are $200 and include access to Watches & Wonders in the Miami Design District).

Dress the Part...

chanel-bag.jpgLambskin small round bag, $4,500, Chanel, Bal Harbour Shops.

Thank you, Karl Lagerfeld, for giving our Breton stripes a major upgrade. The Chanel spring/summer 2019 show featured all kinds of fashionable yachtie boat-day inspo. Our favorite was the designer’s take on the humble life preserver. And we couldn’t be more thankful to Christian Louboutin for solving our boat shoe dilemma. Stylish charter guests will dig the Steckel deck shoes with the brand’s signature spiked hardware; boat owners can rest assured that these Loubs are deck friendly with white rubber—not lacquered red—soles.

Why Not a Tender?

The Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show (Feb. 14-18) is a veritable toy store for boat enthusiasts. You can pick up a baby for the mothership, peruse family cruisers or find the perfect party boat. Located at the Marine Stadium on Virginia Key, you’ll find over 1,000 exhibitors showcasing the latest in marine technology.

Tags: fashion miami boat show superyachts miami yacht show
Categories: Lifestyle

KISMET PHOTO BY GUILLAUME PLISSON; CHANEL PHOTO COURTESY OF CHANEL

Around the Web

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: