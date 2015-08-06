| February 16, 2019 | Parties

On Saturday, February 16th, Ocean Drive magazine took over the Miami Yacht Show's Windward VIP Club for an exclusive mixology pop-up by Chef Brad Kilgore of Kilgore Culinary. 30 VIP guests relaxed in the lounge while perusing the latest timepieces from Ulysse Nardin. Attendees enjoyed delicious brunch bites and sipped both Whispering Angel rosé and Chef Brad Kilgore's specialty cocktails.