Brian and Meredit Schaer, Yelena Kamy, and David Izsak
Courtland Lantaff and Brad Kilgore
Nat Roura, Dora Puig, Katie Lillis, and Rob Moore
Lana Bernstein and Michelle Chala
On Saturday, February 16th, Ocean Drive magazine took over the Miami Yacht Show's Windward VIP Club for an exclusive mixology pop-up by Chef Brad Kilgore of Kilgore Culinary. 30 VIP guests relaxed in the lounge while perusing the latest timepieces from Ulysse Nardin. Attendees enjoyed delicious brunch bites and sipped both Whispering Angel rosé and Chef Brad Kilgore's specialty cocktails.