SoulCycle Rolls out Their Newest Fitness Concept, SoulActivate

By Nicole Schubert | February 26, 2019 | Lifestyle

A 45 minute indoor spin class that’s swept the nation and helped riders unlock their full potential and find their inner soul.

SoulCycle—a studio in the dark, lit by candlelight, with packs of eager followers riding together under the tunes of personally curated playlists. And now, after SoulCycle and its instructors have built a cult like following with buzz, they’re amping up the obsession one more time with a new athletic-based workout class coined SoulActivate. Filled with high intensity interval training, designed to accelerate and decelerate your heart rate to burn fat and build endurance, Soul riders can now become Soul survivors with this maximum result HITT class.

We talked with Carolyn Rosebrough, Head of Communications and PR at SoulCycle, and Marvin Foster, SoulCycle’s Senior Instructor, to hear more about bringing this new-to-market class to Miami, revolutionizing the in-studio experience, expanding in South Florida, and their plans for the future to continue to develop, change, and innovate SoulCycle class formats.

Marvin, tell us about SoulCycle’s newest class, SoulActivate. How did you design it?

MARVIN FOSTER: We wanted to offer a class that would complement what our riders are already achieving with traditional SoulCycle, and decided to take a look at the science aspect prior to development. We know HIIT is one of the best compliments to endurance training, so our master instructors tested it over an extended period of time. We then used the resulting data to tweak and improve the final offering to ensure results are consistent class to class, averaging 150 to 300 more calories burnt in a SoulActivate class.

How would you compare SoulActivate to the core SoulCycle experience?

MF: SoulActivate is focused on high intensity interval training, all while on the bike. SoulCycle classes build a sustained heart rate for the optimal cardiovascular workout. SoulActivate purposefully accelerates and decelerates your heart rate throughout class, meaning there are very intentional moments of recovery to better work your body's energy systems. SoulActivate incorporates strength training by including a slow heavyweight series that encourages isometric movement to build muscle.

Why bring SoulActivate to the Miami market?

MF: We received an overwhelmingly positive rider response when we originally piloted the experience at a few select studios, so much so that we decided to expand the class offering to all of our favorite cities, including Miami!

Since inception, SoulCycle has been focused on innovation. Can we expect new additional classes coming to the market soon?

MF: We're always playing with new class formats and movements to create the best possible rider experience. We don't have any immediate plans to launch new class formats at this time, but our instructor community is always discussing ways to grow and innovate our offerings.

Marvin, SoulCycle and its instructors have built an exciting cult like following. Tell us about the obsession.

MF: We're so lucky to have a dedicated community of riders! Our instructors are inspiring, the music is energizing, but ultimately we ride as a pack. It's the community and those bonds that keep riders coming back.

SoulCycle, making for a unique workout environment, is different from any other fitness experience. Tell us about SoulCycle’s one-of-a-kind studio.

CAROLYN ROSEBROUGH: SoulCycle was founded on a few simple premises: That fitness could be a physical, musical and inspirational experience and one you look forward to. We've always thought of ourselves as a hospitality brand first, and so we try to mirror this in the studio environment, from the candlelight to the energizing music and inspiring instructors, to the Le Labo shower amenities and friendly front desk staff.

Why did SoulCycle originally open and expand in Miami?

CR: We've always loved Miami because of its strong sense of community and energetic atmosphere, which is why we opened one of our first few studios in South Beach in 2015. We had such a successful response from the community, that we opened studios in nearby Coral Gables and, later, Brickell.

SoulCycle often refers to "finding your inner soul." How is SoulCycle able to achieve this?

CR: Our amazing community of riders tell us that SoulCycle is the most important part of their day: a sanctuary, a release and so much more than a workout. There's something so powerful about being in a room, riding together as a group, knowing that you can feel and be better today than you were yesterday.