Miami Design District & Fondation Haute Horlogerie Present Watches & Wonders Miami 2019

| February 15, 2019 | Parties

On Friday, February 15 through Sunday, February 17, 2019, the Miami Design District Associates (MDDA) and the Fondation Haute Horlogerie (FHH) presented the second annual Watches & Wonders Miami (WWM), capturing the attention of luxury consumers with its access to the latest products from 30 of the world's leading watch and jewelry maisons, as well as a host of events in partnership with Miami Concours and the Miami Yacht Show. The three-day event drew nearly 28,000 attendees to the Miami Design Districtfor a series of events, educational workshops, panel discussions and conferences. Many exhibitors such as Dior, Girard-Perregaux, Hublot, HYT and Ulysse Nardin used WWM as a platform for global product launches, showing never before seen timepieces. Louis Vuitton unveiled a new version of the Tambour Horizon connected watch and presented a curated assortment of the House's high watchmaking pieces such as the Spin Time and Escale models. F.P. Journe displayed the new Tourbillon Souverain Vertical, the Elegance now in Titalyt, and the new LineSport, all which were introduced during SIHH.

Photography courtesy of Watches & Wonders Miami

