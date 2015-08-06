Hemp v. Marijuana: Everything You Need to Know, Presented by Surterra Wellness

By Surterra Wellness | April 11, 2019 | Lifestyle

Hemp-derived CBD, or cannabidiol, is everywhere. Hemp is also everywhere. Today, you can find it in everything from clothing, paper and fuel to milk and protein alternatives. But, what exactly is hemp?

To answer this question, we have to explore cannabis.

What is cannabis?

Cannabis is a species of plant. It’s thought to be the first plant ever cultivated by humans. All cannabis plants contain phytocannabinoids. Phytocannabinoids are unique to cannabis and help restore balance to the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS).

The ECS acts like a regulator to all of the body’s other systems. It produces compounds called endocannabinoids that help it regulate, but sometimes the ECS gets unbalanced. That’s where phytocannabinoids, like CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), come in. They help restore the function of the ECS. Cannabis is the only species of plant that can do this.

Where does hemp fit in?

Cannabis Sativa and Cannabis Indica are the two most common types of cannabis plants.

Cannabis Sativa plants are taller, with looser branches and long, narrow leaves. Sativa plants typically have higher amounts of CBD and are commonly referred to as “hemp.”

Hemp is typically grown for industrial, nutritional, non-recreational purposes. Hemp is used to make rope, textiles, paper, and fuel. It can be used as a sustainable replacement for wood. Hemp seeds are even used to make milk and protein alternatives for vegetarians.

Cannabis Indica plants are shorter, with dense branches and broad leaves. Indica plants typically contain higher amounts of THC. It’s commonly referred to as “marijuana” and used for its medicinal properties.

Whether you’re using hemp-based CBD oil or medical marijuana, you’re using cannabis.

