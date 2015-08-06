By Ocean Drive Staff | April 8, 2019 | Lifestyle

When you're a Marlins fan, the perks have no limits.

There's plenty to do and lots of fun to be had in the newly updated outfield seating area, AutoNation Alley, the Marlins unveiled on Opening Day.

The multi-tiered structure offers fans a unique look at the game. Whether you're on the top tier, which is open to the public and features a craft cocktail bar; middle tier, exclusively accessible with an Estrella Jalisco Party Pass; or the private rental space AutoNation Alley Deck on the bottom level closest to the field, which can hold upwards of 175 guests, you're sure to find what you're looking for.

Fans entertaining in the group space can navigate the new centerfield structure by way of a private elevator or grand staircase. Think of it as a grand luxury suite, only right on top of the action.

The perfect place to entertain both clients or employees, the AutoNation Alley Deck can accommodate between 75 and 175 people. Don’t just take our word for it though:

“Watching the Opening Day game from the AutoNation Alley Deck didn't just make for an enjoyable afternoon, it made for the perfect team bonding activity. The space lent itself flawlessly to mingling, spectating, and helped us enhance our company culture. The food and service were great! Working with Paige and Monica made everything very easy. Thanks for a fantastic day at the ball park!” said Isa Borden, Special Projects Manager at Tri-City Electric Company, Inc.

The AutoNation Alley Deck is the newest group hospitality experience at Marlins Park, and is one-of-a-kind. Schedule your group outing at Marlins Park today, which can include an exclusive on-field batting practice experience, high-end catering, a private bar and a private bathroom.

Looking to take your Marlins experience to the next level? Visit marlins.com/groups to book your visit to AutoNation Alley or to inquire about Marlins Membership.