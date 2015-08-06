Video: Ocean Drive Magazine's Beauty Bungalow At The Eden Roc Miami Beach

| March 29, 2019 | Video

On Sunday, March 10th, Ocean Drive Magazine hosted a Beauty Bungalow at the Eden Roc Miami Beach in celebration of International Women's Day. The day-long soirée kicked off with a Barry's Bootcamp class hosted by Asha Elias and Brooke Rosenfeld, dressed in their best athleisure by Denise Cronwall. Following the fitness class, VIP guests indulged in some retail therapy at the fashion bazaar while enjoying wines and cocktails by Torresella Wines, bites by Malibu Farm, and Health-Ade Kombucha. The fashion bazaar was hosted by Brittany Berger, Cristina Sosa, Valeria Barrientos and Macy Mariano and included pop ups by Denise Cronwall, Simonett, Marc Cain, Thema Optical, Viviela London, Uno de 50, Taja Collection, Welden Bags, Ximena Kavalekas, Antigua, Alepel, Katherine Cordero, Soledad Lowe, Byredo, beauty treatments by Glamsquad and eternity roses by Venus et Fleur.

The March in-book editorial feature "Made in the 305" was brought to life with an exclusive panel discussion moderated by Andy Faerman of Miami Fashion Insider, highlighting local designers Ximena Kavalekas, Katherine Cordero, Silvana Isaacs, Adriana Epelboim-Levy, Soledad Lowe and Edward Beiner. Other activations included the 4525 Membership Club pop up, Natura Bissé facial class, and Dipp Photobooth. The afternoon was closed out with a Transformational Hypnosis led by Adrianna Foster, presented by RAW Residency.