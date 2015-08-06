Video: Ocean Drive Magazine's Beauty Bungalow At The Eden Roc Miami Beach

The March in-book editorial feature "Made in the 305" was brought to life with an exclusive panel discussion moderated by Andy Faerman of Miami Fashion Insider, highlighting local designers Ximena Kavalekas, Katherine Cordero, Silvana Isaacs, Adriana Epelboim-Levy, Soledad Lowe and Edward Beiner. Other activations included the 4525 Membership Club pop up, Natura Bissé facial class, and Dipp Photobooth. The afternoon was closed out with a Transformational Hypnosis led by Adrianna Foster, presented by RAW Residency.