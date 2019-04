| April 3, 2019 | Video

On Monday, April 1st, Ocean Drive magazine celebrated their April issue release with cover star Karol G at Mandrake. The evening kicked off with a private dinner for Karol and friends where guests savored a multi-course meal at the Asian hotspot. Following the dinner, Karol kept the party going in Mandrake's upstairs lounge where VIPs sipped cocktails by CÎROC, beer by South Beach Brewing Company, and danced to reggaeton beats by DJ Jammin' Johnny Caride.