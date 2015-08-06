Celebrity Jewelry Designer Launches New Line, ONDYN

By Christina Najjar | April 30, 2019 | Lifestyle

Today, celebrity Jewelry designer Tara Maria Famiglietti launched a new collection ONDYN, a modern, fine jewelry collection inspired by water, the universal element that connects us all.

Born and raised in Manhattan, founder Tara Maria Famiglietti was acclaimed as a jewelry designer to watch by New York Magazine at the age of twenty when she developed a contemporary fine jewelry line using diamonds and 18k gold that would one day become the inspiration for ONDYN’s clean and luxurious aesthetic. Since then, Tara, who received a degree in jewelry design from FIT, has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry. Her designs have shown in exclusive boutiques and department stores around the world. Tara’s private celebrity clientele includes Madonna, Gisele Bundchen, Jessica Alba, and Angelina Jolie.

With a composition that is both sleek and elegant, ONDYN incorporates the gentle fluidity of water into its design to create jewelry that moves with you. Each piece evokes a fluid sculptural identity, achieved by using the most precious materials. Through combining technical ingenuity and a refined architectural aesthetic, ONDYN’s pieces drape like a second skin, taking shape on the body and sending diamonds literally in motion, manifesting the kinetic flow of the sea to create a new visual language for the elemental world.

Tara refined her visual language growing up as the only daughter of two sought after fashion designers. In his downtown boutique, Tara’s father created bespoke clothing and shoes for Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger, John Lennon, and Jimi Hendrix, among others. Her mother and aunt, owners of the esteemed Madison Avenue Boutique Menage a Trois, designed clothes for such fashion icons as Diana Ross, Bianca Jagger, Barbara Streisand, and Diane Von Furstenberg. Tara went on to be one of the original featured designers at the by appointment only, very exclusive boutique Kaviar and Kind in Hollywood, where she gained a large celebrity clientele. One of the clients Tara was introduced to was Padma Lakshmi and was commissioned to design her jewelry for her wedding to Salman Rushdie. The two went on to become very close friends, eventually partnering on a fine jewelry collection that launched at Bergdorf Goodman called PADMA.

Tara was later introduced to Clover Corp through a highly regarded merchandising consultant to facilitate a private label project. Clover Corp, which has been operating for over thirty years as diamond manufacturers for fine jewelry, has owned Robert Lee Morris and has manufactured with licenses for Isaac Mizrahi, H by Halston and Elizabeth and James. Tara worked on a multitude of design projects with Clover Corp for over seven years before exploring the concept for ONDYN. The new collection has not even launched yet and is already in demand by celebrity clientele including Amber Heard, Rachel Brosnahan, and Padma Lakshmi.

Tara's inspiration has always come from a strong world view, sense of exploration outside one's own boundaries, and largely the awe-inspiring nature of the Sea. Her fascination with water began during the years she lived on a sailboat, traveling through the French Riviera, the Amalfi Coast, the Balearic Islands, the African Coast, and the Caribbean. As a New York City-based brand inspired by the element of water, ONDYN has decided to donate $50 from each purchase to the Group for the East End’s commitment to water protection.