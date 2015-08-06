Meliá Hotels Welcomes You to the Dominican Republic for the Ultimate Summer Vacation

By Jing Yang | May 3, 2019 | Lifestyle

Meliá Hotels International debuts The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real resort in the Dominican Republic.

Just 30 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport on the famed Playa de Bavaro, a paradise has been built to welcome guests to the Dominican Republic. As one of the largest hotel companies in the world, Meliá Hotels International debuts its newest kingdom, The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real, a luxury, all-inclusive resort featuring 288 suite-style accommodations ranging from 800- to 3,000-square-feet. The most noteworthy swim-up suites provide one or two-bedroom accommodations with direct access to a pool, complete with a lush garden and solarium.

The vacation village cost $110 million to build, aiming to offer visitors a truly luxurious experience—staying in the hotel provides full access to offerings at both The Reserve and Paradisus Palma Real. Seven restaurants and bars feature fresh, signature ceviche, poke and sushi made in an open-format kitchen. Amenities such as a Caribbean cigar bar and a full-service Natura Bissé spa add to the Dominican Republic travel experience.

Besides its ultra-luxurious facilities, The Grand Reserve also boasts a family-friendly kids club, an adventure water park and The Beach Club, with direct access to Bavaro Beach. The Circle Studio features state-of-the-art fitness equipment and wellness programming, and another 144 suites are available for members of Circle by Meliá, a vacation membership program offering exclusive services and amenities.

“We’re eager and excited to welcome The Grand Reserve to the Meliá Hotels International family,” says Alvaro Tejada, senior vice president for the Americas for Meliá Hotels International. “With its unique design, superior amenities and new technological advancements, The Grand Reserve is set to radically transform the way travelers experience our hotels in the Dominican Republic.” The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real from $347 per night, melia.com