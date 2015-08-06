Mercedes Leguizamon | May 9, 2019 | Lifestyle

The American Lung Force Sunset Soiree aims to raise awareness and funds to help the fight against the disease and celebrate lung health. Here, we break down the must-attend event.

Andrea Eastaugh and Jenna Ingraham



Did you know that Florida has the second highest rate of new lung cancer diagnoses? Yes, the stats are alarming. But the American Lung Association is here to help, and here’s how you can too:

The Lung Force Sunset Soiree is back this Friday at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale — and if you want to eat, drink and shop till you drop, you’re in luck. There will be a style lounge with gorgeous designer pieces, a runway show by Neiman Marcus, beauty bars ( for nails and lips, and there’s even a men’s corner with a barber) and open bars with cute themed cocktails. And for those who want to keep the party going, the fun will continue at the ultrachic Atlas Lounge. (Pro tip: wear turquoise to support lung cancer awareness.)

Thanks to Andrea Eastaugh, the annual soiree has brought significant attention to lung cancer. “If every single person walks away from this event and tells five or 20 of their closest friends what they learned, we are that much closer to driving lung cancer awareness in our community.”

May 10, Conrad Fort Lauderdale, 511 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, www.lung.org