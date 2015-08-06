Meet the Women Behind Borgo de Nor

By Christina Najjar | May 22, 2019 | Lifestyle

Borgo de Nor is a true labor of love. The colorful clothing line was founded by Carmen Borgonovo, a former Miami native and her long-time friend Joana Noronha. They are both now London based, leaving the sun behind them, but their love of life and bright Miami vibes live on through their clothing line.

The founders built the brand inspired by the spirit of women ranging from artists like Frida Kahlo and Lee Miller to the real women in their lives. Think bold prints and colorful aesthetic as inspiration for the SS19 collection.

Carmen Borgonovo develops all the prints herself with a painterly sensibility, inspired by both of their Portuguese and Latin American cultures, their travels and love for the arts. The brand has also recently launched its own e-commerce website after being a wholesale favorite tocked at retailers including The Webster Miami, Saks Fifth Avenue Bal Harbour, Kirna Zabete Palm Beach, Moda Operandi and Net-a-porter.



What was the inspiration behind the brand?

BORGO FOUNDERS: When we launched the brand we wanted to celebrate empowered women who dress for themselves and live life freely. Our woman is a free spirit, creative and bold and isn’t afraid to make a statement. We were inspired by artists such as Leonora Carrington and Frida Kahlo who expressed their wild spirits through their powerful art and we looked at the surrealist movement in particular for inspiration of our prints. Every season we have an art element in our prints and there is always a story behind every print we develop.

What's been the best part about building the brand?

BF: We have loved every moment. It is such an exciting time for us as there are so many possibilities to what can we create and build. We feel that we are only getting started. The best part has probably been creating and growing our team, working with our incredible retail partners and most recently building our own e-commerce platform. It’s so wonderful to connect and communicate our brand vision directly with our customer.

What trends are you excited for summer?

BF: For us its always about uplifting color and prints! But we are also loving the '90s' barely there sandal trend that pairs beautifully with our dresses.

Who is the girl you design for?

BF: Our woman is a passionate, feminine, strong, stylish and loves to live life to the fullest.

What are some of your favorite Miami spots?

BF: We love Mrs. Mandolin and The Webster for some retail therapy, walking in the Design District and visiting art galleries, The Mandolin for its amazing Aegean menu and magical al fresco restaurant, Versailles for Cuban food and coffee and Garcia’s a seaside seafood restaurant established in 1966 and a Miami local favorite. And for a true Miami experience, we suggest renting a boat and spending the day enjoying the Miami skyline from the sea.