Aston Martin Residences Will Arrive in Miami in 2022 Along With... Butlers

By Dirk DeSouza | May 31, 2019 | Lifestyle Feature

The Furka Pass in the Swiss Alps is arguably one of the world’s most dangerous roads: 7,976 feet above sea level with circuitous loops, hairpin turns and plummeting slopes. It was here that the Aston Martin made its debut on the world stage in 1964’s Goldfinger. Very silver, very civilized, very sexy (or maybe that was just Sean Connery).

Come 2022 that British sensibility and style will arrive in Miami—at the mouth of the increasingly tony Miami River—with Aston Martin Residences. Partnering with Argentina’s Coto family via their G&G Business Developments arm, the project marks Aston Martin’s first foray into residential living. The 66-story tower—with interiors co-designed by the Aston Martin team—will house 391 ultraluxurious condominium residences.

Luring millionaires, billionaires and zillionaires to luxury condos in a competitive Miami can be challenging, but beyond quality craftsmanship, offering state-of-the-art features is clearly the British-based supercar-maker’s specialty. Sure, the hyperluxury building, designed by Revuelta Architecture International and Bodas Miani Anger Architects, will house four levels of mind-blowing “sky amenities” between the 52nd and 55th floors, featuring an infinity pool and deck, expansive chef’s kitchen, virtual golf simulator, private movie theaters, curated art gallery, game room, kids playhouse, spa, fitness center, and shopping and meditation rooms. But in the great tradition of British aristocracy, Aston Martin Residences’ most intoxicating feature might be the butlers.

Butlers go further than concierges; they’re extensions of families themselves. For centuries, they have been anticipating needs, layering grace and adding ingenuity to the U.K.’s ritziest abodes. They are experts in the fine art of not just making reservations but navigating life itself. They know their wines; they know their food; they know how to ship a camel from the UAE to Palm Springs and can staff a yacht in St. Barts while getting a much-needed pedicure in Aspen.

“Every aspect of the Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way has been carefully considered to meet the needs of today’s modern cosmopolitan lifestyles,” says Germán Coto, CEO of G&G Business Developments. “The 42,275 square feet of sky amenities over four full floors will take care of mind and body, and the private butler service will complete the experience by offering 24/7 personal support.” Adds Alicia Cervera of Cervera Real Estate, the project’s sales and marketing guru, “The butler service is really an extension of [the Aston Martin] philosophy of extended family and celebrating living.”