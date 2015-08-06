The 8 Places to Be This Summer in Miami

By Katie Jackson | June 3, 2019 | Food & Drink Lifestyle

It's a summer of luxe in the Magic City and we crowdsourced some of the most beautiful people in Miami on where they'll be all summer. Surprise! They're staying right here. Find them at these 8 haute spots:

1. The Webster is the go-to South Beach store for the best-dressed of Miami, including DJ Ruckus.

2. Glossier’s Wynwood Arts District pop-up is inspired by Miami’s iconic art deco architecture. For the perfect flush, try the brand’s Cloud Paint gel-cream blush (a favorite of former TV host-turned-entrepreneur and Instagram sensation Bianca Peters).

3. Soho Beach House offers the “perfect vibes” (says Ruckus) and drinks (according to Peters). For the best of both worlds, head to the hotel’s Beachbar and order the Picante de la Casa (Cazadores Reposado, chile pepper, cilantro, lime and agave).

4. What better way to jet around Miami (or to the Bahamas in less than an hour) than in your own private plane that can land in the ocean? The Icon A5, available at Prestige Imports, is the ultimate mode of transportation for Miami’s elite. But if sports cars are more your thing, then take note from Next model Sandra Kubicka and speed around town in a Porsche Panamera Turbo.

5. The Diplomat Beach Resort’s revamped spa includes a pretty-in-pink relaxation room fit for an A-list influencer.

6. Nothing screams summer of luxe more than sipping a glass (or two or three) of rosé by the pool. At the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, you can choose from one of the largest rosé menus on Miami Beach while lounging at the adult-only Cabana Pool.

7. Upper Buena Vista is where the cool kids eat, drink and shop (and document it all on Insta).

8. To escape to a Mediterranean oasis without stepping foot outside the Magic City, look no further than Byblos Miami. The aptly named Oasis cocktail (made with Absolut Elyx, St. Germain elderflower liqueur and mint syrup, shaken and poured into a gold-plated pineapple cup and topped with fresh berries and flowers) tastes as good as it looks, and will transport your taste buds straight to Santorini.