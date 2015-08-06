Four Seasons at The Surf Club Bears A New Modern Seascape

By Nicole Schubert | June 13, 2019 | Lifestyle

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, the elegant oceanfront destination frequented by Hollywood celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor and prodigious politicians like Winston Churchill, has reopened into a reimagined luxury retreat that’s a manifestation of the glamorous hotels of Positano—and brings a new era of modern style to Miami.

“The Surf Club itself is a destination offering world class dining, an award-winning spa and the serenity of a resort, alongside the energy of a hotel right in the heart of North Miami Beach,” said General Manager Cornelia Samara. “Its location is close enough to downtown and South Beach, yet offers the respite and old Miami glamour you are hoping to find in this incredible city.”

Preserving the spirit of The Surf Club’s history while lending a voice to present day culture, Parisian interior architect Joseph Dirand, through his renowned ability to bring atmosphere, rich narrative and quiet drama to life through space, materials, furniture and details, created a series of rooms that evoke a sense of the past with a feeling of the present and a hint of the future.

“With its Mediterranean revival architecture overlooking the ocean, the original Surf Club has always evoked the leisured sprezzatura of an Italian summer resort,” said Samara. “So it is fitting that the clubhouse ballroom is now host to Le Sirenuse Miami Restaurant and Champagne Bar. The grandness of the original ballroom remains in each of its lush and glamorous new spaces, but it is the genuine Southern Italian menu and the inspired cocktail program that now position the property as a culinary destination in itself.”

And welcoming back a gastronomic flight of fine cuisine isn't the only page from the original Surf Club that was turned forward. Four Seasons Hotel has also reintroduced the cabana lifestyle. “Our Daytime Cabanas have been reimagined as cool as breeze sun sanctuaries, each with air conditioning, a full bathroom, and poolside service for guests and locals alike,” said Samara. “And an additional five Cabana Studios offer oceanfront overnight accommodation directly on Cabana Row, an experience never before possible.”

An extended embodiment of The Surf Club’s original values, Four Seasons Hotel is an elegant homage to yesterday, allowing for the power of memory to remain. “We haven’t let go of anything less than excellence,” said Nadim Ashi, the founder of Fort Partners and owner of The Surf Club. “We believe that if you create something unique it will last. We have not created The Surf Club, but we have a commitment to ensure that what we are doing has integrity, culture and quality at its heart. It needs to be alive and loved.”

This summer, after perusing sun-touched cabanas, guests can stroll to the Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar for a late afternoon cocktail. A flight of savory liquid fantasy tying in the presence of the extraordinary guests that once filled the rooms.

“Telling the story and history of these people through cocktails is something we deeply thought about when curating our menu,” said Jacopo Rosito, Bar Manager of Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar. “Frank Sinatra evokes sophistication, liveliness, class, influence and a presence that we wanted to live through our libations. Continuing the legacy of these renowned characters and tying in our Italian traditions is what truly makes us Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar."

A creative Italian mixology bar, the Le Sirenuse Bar is a magic carpet to Southern Italy offering summer favorites like the Limoni. “When you go to Italy, especially the south of Italy, you feel an incredible sense of hospitality,” said Rosito. “Welcoming people not only to our bar but in our home, we want people to feel like they are part of our story, our experience and our unique interpretation of mixology.”

Le Sirenuse and their newly opened outpost MARE express the traditional notes of Italian cuisine with heart, just like the hotel they reside in. A vision of Positano reimagined in Miami.