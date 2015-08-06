Annie Vazquez | June 17, 2019 | Lifestyle Feature Lifestyle Feature

Hello, Miami. I'm Annie Vazquez, the woman behind the blogs, TheFashionPoet.com and AnnietheAlchemist.com



If you follow either one of my blogs, you know, I am all about body positivity, clean beauty, wellness, travel and more.



Yet, I always wasn't into wellness. In fact, a few years ago, I felt overworked, unhappy and stuck in life. That's when I knew I had to make some simple, yet effective changes that anyone can do to feel happy, healthy and bring balance into their daily routine.



Here's 5 easy ways to take back your wellness:



1. Daily journaling is a great way to achieve mental and emotional wellness. I dedicate 5-10 minutes to reflect on my life, goals and feelings. I also focus on jotting down what truly makes me happy and grateful. It doesn't matter what time of day you do it or how much you write. It's all about taking a moment to reflect and get clarity on your thoughts.



2. Yoga and exercise is key to physical and emotional wellness. I also love walking, lifting weights and dancing. Find whatever exercise, you enjoy the most and just do that. We store up energy in our body and exercise is a great way to release it. Whether it's 20 minutes of simple stretching or an hour of a rigorous movement, it all makes a big difference in helping you feel better.



3. Eating a plant-based diet is proven to increase nutritional wellness. It gives me more energy and clarity. It has helped me maintain a healthy weight, sleep better, feel stronger and look more youthful.



4. Drinking water supports your physical and nutritional wellness. Did you know we're supposed to drink at least a half-gallon of water a day? Drinking water helps your body stay hydrated while removing impurities from your system. It also gives you more energy than drinking caffeine. Feeling lethargic. fuel up on H2o and you'll see how much more alert and clearer you feel.



5. Cannabis improves mental, physical, and emotional wellness. It has been the only thing to help with the extreme pain and anxiety I experience during my menstrual cycle. It is a natural remedy that also aids with various other ailments. After visiting a physician and explaining my symptoms, I qualified for a license to use medicinal cannabis. It's has truly healed and given me back my power to feel strong and healthy.



