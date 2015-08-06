Lure Fishbar's Summer Pop-Up Menu Celebrates its NYC Roots

By Stephanie Davis Smith | June 23, 2019 | Food & Drink Lifestyle

So, catch this. Lure Fishbar South Beach, the seafood brasserie at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, is bringing some of its NYC staples from Lure Fishbar New York south for the summer.

Chef Josh Capon’s beloved New York City outpost, Lure Fishbar is toasting five years on the beach with an exclusive “From SoHo to SoBe” pop-up menu experience from now through July 31.

The South Beach hot spot is featuring a small selection of signature items (only nine!) from its Manhattan menu for the next five weeks. If you’re a fan of dishes like Bay scallop crudo with jicama, green apple, jalapeno and lime vinaigrette; lobster croutons with garlic and chilies; and the Shazam roll, you can indulge in them in perfect Miami weather for a sliver of time.

A 10-ounce filet mignon and 2-lb. whole stuffed lobster with Dungeness crab filling are also on the highly curated menu in addition to an elegant pan-roasted striped bass featured through July as well.

Those that have enjoyed Lure Fishbar New York’s see-and-be-seen popular bar, may remember the SoHo Soto Martini made with Soto Junmai Daiginjo Sake, Breckenridge Gin and St. Germain and the vodka-based I’ll Have That or the Journey Into Night made with Bulleit Rye, Carpano Antica Formula and Fernet Branca. All three have made the short list of drinks on the summer pop-up menu.

Thankfully, the restaurateurs and executive chefs combed through their northern lineup with the Miami palate in mind for this special limited-time treat. Inside the St. Moritz Tower at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 305.695.4550, lurefishbar.com