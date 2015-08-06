The Hottest Place to Stay Cool This Summer

By Christina Najjar | June 24, 2019 | Lifestyle

Daring drops, turns and twisting spirals await when you make a splash at Tidal Cove! Conquer a gravity-defying raft ride, feel the thrill of a freefall loop, meander along the lazy river, and make a new friend at Kids Cove. Whether you’re relaxing beneath one of 25 breezy cabanas, enjoying a bite to eat, surfing a big wave, or experiencing the ride of your life, you’re sure to find it at Tidal Cove.

The park has endless amazing pools and slides, like Aqua Drop! Prepare yourself for an adrenaline rush as soon as the trap door unleashes. This thrill-seeking ride features an intense, almost-vertical drop providing riders with a free-falling experience. Boomerango is the original waterslide. This ride features a steep drop that takes riders up a near-vertical wall for a moment of weightlessness before zooming back down into the splash pool. The Constrictor serves up multiple tight and high-banking turns make this inner-tube ride a slithering blast.

But wait, there’s more! The Master Blaster is the world’s first uphill waterslide, which powers riders through a gravity-defying experience. On Whizzard you can grab your friends, grab a mat and race through an enclosed high-speed AquaTube to spiral through multiple lanes of twists and turns toward a 360-degree loop and a surprise finish line drop. Meanwhile Flowrider Triple lets you ride the waves in the nation’s first-ever FlowRider Triple, triple the action, triple the fun.

If you’re looking for something a bit more relaxing, float along the lazy river as it guides you through a one-eighth of a mile tropical path across the waterpark. Or try out the Laguna Pool, a zero-entry lagoon style pool catering to families, sun seekers and active swimmers. You might also try the Oasis Pool if you want to spend the day relaxing under the South Florida sun in a hidden oasis. Last but not least, the Kid’s Cove is a 4,000 square foot kids’ pool accompanied by an emoji-inspired aquatic playscape.

Tidal Cove has many amazing dining options for all of your needs. Freestyle is a quick serve restaurant and modern snack bar that nurtures the hungry spirit looking to dive back into adventure. Freestyle is your destination for a salad, sandwich, slice of pizza, light afternoon bite or sweet treat. Freestyle is open Monday through Sunday from 11.00 am to 6.00 pm.

There is also the delicious Surf House Bar and Grill. A market-fresh grill and lively bar all about those good vibrations. Inspired by beach culture and a bounty of local produce, Surf House serves approachable classics for the whole family to enjoy. Expect the freshest tacos, bowls, and grass-fed burgers alongside tropical cocktails, and refreshing local craft beers. The Surf House is open Monday through Sunday, 11.00 am to 6.00 pm.

If you’re looking for a little indulgence, look no further than the Private Cabanas. The 25 lavish cabanas feature a plush sofa, two chaise lounges, four reserved chairs, personalized service, mini- fridge, safe for valuables, flat screen TV and complimentary WIFI.

Forget something? No worries. Tidal Cove Retail has you covered. From swimwear to sunscreen, the store has all the gear you need for a fun-filled day in the five-acre poolscape.

Park Hours: 9.00 am to Sunset, year-round. For more information, please call 305.932.6200 or visit our website at tidalcovemiami.com.