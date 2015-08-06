By Page Watkins | July 3, 2019 | Culture

Nothing gets "Better" than this "Saturday Night" on August 17 when Khalid touches down in Miami for his new free spirit tour.

Khalid will take center stage at the AmericanAirlines Arena on August 17.

He’s collaborated with everyone from John Mayer to Post Malone. His debut single, “Location”—a song about dating in the age of texting that he wrote when he was 17 years old on spring break—went quadruple platinum. His newest album, Free Spirit, landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums, joining American Teen which has already been on the charts over 100 weeks. And he received five Grammy nominations and countless new artist awards in 2018. But most surprising is that for 21-year-old Khalid (no relation or resemblance to DJ Khaled) it’s only the beginning. With heartfelt lyrics— Fleetwood Mac is an influence—and extremely vibey beats, the young singer’s star has no limit. Catch a glimpse of Khalid this August when his Free Spirit tour stops by the AmericanAirlines Arena