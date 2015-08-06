By Gary Duff | July 18, 2019 | Lifestyle

With the opening of Tidal Cove, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry's hotly anticipated new waterpark, there's no better time to pay a visit to the resort for a weekend of fun in Aventura than now.

Where to Eat

While at Tidal Cove, pay a visit to the 142-seat Surf House, conveniently located opposite the waterpark's FlowRider Triple (a wave-riding surf machine where visitors can get a surf lesson for an added cost), where an abundance of seafood is always being served al fresco. Crowd pleasing cocktails such as the Turnberry Mule and classic Piña Colada—curated by Cocktail Cartel—can also be found. We recommend renting one of the 25 private cabanas to soak up the sun near and enjoy a drink under. Before leaving, stop by Free Style for a multi-tier cone of ice cream or a slice of pizza, whichever tickles your fancy.

Where to Play

There's plenty of fun to be had at Tidal Cove: race a friend down the Whizzard, a 266-foot slide, or grab a raft and head to the Master Blaster or Constrictor, two of the park's slides built for two, on the uppermost level of the Water Slide Tower. We recommend braving the 377-foot tall Boomerango with friends—easily one of the park's best slides. But for a thrilling start to your day, try one of the two Aqua Drop slides, a freefall water ride that will get your adrenaline pumping. The Kid's Cove playground, 4,000 square-foot child-friendly swimming pool and winding lazy river are also added pluses for the family.

Where to Stay

Book a room at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry's luxury 16-story Orchid Tower, which is comprised of 325 guest rooms, and get access to the property's âme Spa & Wellness Collective, as well as its newly opened Tidal Cove. For a family of four or five, who are looking to spend the weekend at the waterpark, staying at the resort is an affordable option. But for a party of one or two, the all-day pass rate of $75 per person throughout the week (Monday through Thursday) and $105 per person throughout the weekend (Friday through Sunday), may be more appealing. Nevertheless, there's plenty to do during a stay at the resort, which is within walking distance of the Aventura Mall and has plenty of onsite restaurants from Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak to Soff's, the throwback bar paying homage to the resort's owners, and Corsair, the go-to breakfast spot for guests of the hotel, to indulge in.