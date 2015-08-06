Miami Swim Week Supermodels Share Their Pre-Show Secrets

By Nicole Schubert | July 9, 2019 | People Lifestyle Feature

The Miami Swim Week count down is on. And with three bombshell supermodels preparing to walk down the sultry beachside runways in only a few days, these catwalk superstars are pulling out all the stops to maintain their effervescent glow while strutting this season’s wildly retro and intoxicatingly cool looks. From frequenting Miami Beach’s hottest health-con spots to dipping into the sauna for last minute pre-show prep, Elite Models Rachel Serrano, Alexandra Baron and Abigail Hall are giving locals a sneak peak into their musts before entering the fashion show zone.

Abigail Hall





Ocean Drive sat down with Serrano, Baron and Hall to get a glimpse inside their pre-Miami Swim Week prep and how they dominate the runways with walks to kill.

What is your must-have health conscious hot spot you frequent before Miami Swim Week?

RACHEL SERRANO: Raw Juice, Dr Smood, Delicious Raw and Joe & The Juice.

ALEXANDRA BARON: Pura Vida is the best! I‘m obsessed with their açaí bowls and they have the best smoothies and juices.

ABIGAIL HALL: Dirt is the absolute best for quick and healthy food during Swim Week.

Alexandra Baron





On cheat days, what's your go-to meal?

RS: Burger and fries. Shake Shack preferred!

AB: Definitely any type of pasta. I also have a huge sweet tooth and love dessert, especially anything chocolate.

AH: Anything Italian. Give me all the carbs.

What tips can you give for shedding the final water weight pounds before heading to the runway?

RS: Start your Swim Week diet early, so you’re not killing yourself the week before. Stay hydrated and stay committed.

AB: Before Swim Week, I make sure to cut down on carbs and workout everyday for the days leading up to the shows. Also drinking lots of water and using a sauna is a great way to reduce bloat.

AH: Sauna the day before or running in a sweat suit, if you want to get crazy you can use preparation H and seran wrap to help target specific areas of water weight.

Alexandra Baron



Is there one swimsuit trend that’s especially on your radar this season?

RS: Tie-dye and leopard. Anything fun for the summer.

AB: I love all the different prints that are popping up this season. It’s always fun to mix it up with animal prints and bright colors.

AH: The 80's high leg and super cheeky.

What’s your favorite accessory to pack to the beach and which dream beach is first on your list to visit?

RS: I love some beach jewelry. Shells are my current go to. I would love to visit Bondi Beach one day.

AB: I always make sure to bring a hat to the beach. It’s stylish and also protects your face from any sun exposure. My dream beach to visit is definitely North Shore, Oahu.

AH: Balibody pineapple tanning oil, it smells amazing and gets you perfectly bronze in minimal time.

Rachel Serrano

What's your advice for women looking to be their best self this summer?

RS: Confidence! And a good self tanner.

AB: Be confident! Nothing makes someone look better than knowing they’re confident in themselves and don’t care about what other people think.

AH: Eat clean, drink loads of water, exercise 3 to 4 times a week, and do whatever makes you happy!

Abigail Hall