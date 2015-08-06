Enhance the Romance at These 5 Key West Hot Spots

By Kathy Buccio | July 29, 2019 | Lifestyle Travel

Size doesn’t always matter. Take the tropical paradise of Key West, a tiny island that has romance to spare for any couple looking for a stress-free lovefest. It’s not just the jaw-dropping sunsets, or waterside candle-lit dinners that make it a romantic destination for many, but the enclave offers luxury accommodations ranging from an intimate getaway to a sexy sleepover. Here are five Key West hotels that inspire a little ooh-la-la.

Sunset Key Cottages

The only way to get here is by boat and you and your special someone can spend your days bunkered down in your own private cottage, dreaming away on a hammock or maybe taking in the sea salt-air during a beach yoga session. Sunset Key Cottages is an exclusive “island within an island,” boasting its own private white sand beach only 500 yards off Key West, making it the perfect romantic escape for those couples looking for a serene experience. Kickstart your day with a customized spa treatment (or two) at the resort’s spa, or maybe simply lounge by the pool under a palm tree with a cocktail from Flipper’s Pool Bar. There’s no need to leave the island for dinner. The resort is home to Latitudes, an intimate waterfront restaurant, which also happens to be one of the most romantic restaurants in Key West and beyond. A breakfast basket is delivered to your cottage porch every morning at sunrise and at 4:30pm, answer the "Up spirits!" call to enjoy a shot of private label rum or the rum cocktail of the day. 245 Front St., 305-292-5300, sunsetkeycottages.com

Parrot Key Hotel and Villas

This property has come back bigger and stronger after suffering damage from Hurricane Irma. The beautiful hotel and villas are now welcoming guests for a tranquil nature-inspired getaway, an unforgettable vacation at Parrot Key awaits. If a lush tropical backdrop gets you in the mood, you’ll appreciate Parrot Key’s immaculate landscaping and grounds, which beckon zen-like relaxation. Rooms are spacious and guests can expect a quiet retreat from the hoopla of Old Town Key West. Order yourself some conch fritters and an Island burger from The Grove Kitchen and Bar, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, and some killer cocktails like the Key Lime Colada. Take your pick from not one, not two—but four!—pools for the utmost privacy. If you’re feeling adventurous, rent a jet ski on property and take it for a drive, or pause for a moment on your own porch and soak in the hotel’s iconic Florida Keys architecture. 2801 N. Roosevelt Blvd., 888-665-6368, parrotkeyhotel.com

The Pier House Resort and Spa

A private beach, a five-star restaurant overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, and a heated pool with breathtaking views are only minutes away from the heart of the Key West’s action. After 50 years, The Pier House Resort and Spa exudes the spirit of Key West with the most laid-back attitude making it an unpretentious romantic haven for those looking to kick back and simply dig their toes in the sand. There’s so much history in the resort, starting with the iconic, Chart Room Bar, known as one of the island’s hidden treasures, where a super casual dress code is enforced (leave the ties at home). After a few spirits with the locals, make your way to One Duval, and savor all the flavors of Key West at one of the most talked about restaurants on the island sure to provide a memorable culinary experience. Take in the live entertainment at the resort or maybe you prefer to find your inner peace at the full service spa located on the property. Enjoy some one on one time with your partner on the Sunset Terrace and indulge in some Lobster BLTs and some Mojitos while you take in the postcard views. 1 Duval St. 305-296-4600, pierhouse.com

Casa Marina Key West, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Casa Marina can easily double as a beach palace in paradise, offering the sophistication and class of a luxurious hotel, which is still living up to the island chic Key West vibe, making it the perfect combination of a high-end tropical escape. Entertaining guests since the roaring ’20s, that iconic ambience of world-class service without the stuffiness, is still in play when you visit the resort on your next romantic getaway. Rent a private cabana and spend your day at one of the two pools overlooking the ocean, or maybe take a stroll with your lover along the resort’s private beach and maybe catch sight of the Key West dolphins. Unwind before dinner at Spa La Mare and treat yourself to a couple’s massage beachside. The resort offers daily mixology classes and free rum tastings at HMF (Henry Flagler) Sidecar Bar. Free rum tastings are also offered at RUMba, the lobby rum bar offering the most expensive collection of rum in Key West. Before venturing out to the parties and sounds of Duval Street, coat your bellies with some fare from the hotel’s Sun Sun restaurant. 1500 Reynolds St., 305-296-3535, casamarinaresort.com

The Gardens Hotel

Cozy and intimate are two things that Key West does well, and when you book your next romantic vacation at The Gardens Hotel, expect nothing but peaceful tranquility in this eco-friendly property surrounded by lush palm trees, fountains, ponds and even a bird aviary that make exploring the property a nature lover’s adventure. Rooms are all unique and beautifully decorated to feel like a home away from and home, and if you book any of the cottages, those come with their own private pool. The D’vine Wine Gallery has 36 hard-to-source different wines from around the world and guests get a card for taste flights or to enjoy single glasses. Two small pairing dishes are also available and a live pianist is onsite seven days a week in the evenings. If you’re looking for an intimate space to renew vows or have a small wedding, The Gardens prides itself on their 10 guests or less invite list. Isn’t that romantic? 526 Angela St., 305-294-2661, gardenshotel.com