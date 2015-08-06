3 Luxurious Weekend Getaways to Take Before the End of Summer

By Page Watkins | August 6, 2019 | Lifestyle

Put down the top, turn up the tunes—we're heading on a road trip. Ocean Drive highlights three of Florida's most unique and luxurious weekend getaways.

The Colony, West Palm Beach

Since 1947, this boutique hotel has been a beloved Florida landmark. Located in the heart of Palm Beach, you’ll immediately recognize The Colony’s stunning pinkness and British Colonial charm. A five-year, $18 million top-to-bottom renovation infused the guest rooms, suites and penthouses with a chic elegant vibe. Think banana leaf-printed carpet and pastel pink striped walls. Downstairs, the CPB restaurant is where the Palm Beach elite gathers to watch televised horse racing and take in live jazz performances while enjoying a decadent South Florida meal. (The butter-poached lobster is an absolute must.) If you’re looking to work on that famous Palm Beach tan, the poolside Bimini Bar is nothing short of a fabulous hot spot for lounging with cocktails. Right around the corner is Worth Avenue, a treasure trove of high-end boutiques, galleries and stunning architecture at every turn.

The Gasparilla Inn, Boca Grande

Nestled on the Grand Barrier island called Gasparilla is one of Florida’s most precious hidden gems, Boca Grande. The community is an “Old World” Florida fantasy land: 7 miles of pristine white sandy beaches, crystal-clear blue waters and some of the best tarpon fishing in the world. Perhaps most special is what you won’t find in Boca Grande: There are no high-rises, no street lights, no cars and no chains. Downtown is the island’s luxury resort, The Gasparilla Inn. The resort includes a next-level golfing experience (the course is on an island within an island), fabulous spa and a full-service fitness center if you’re needing some health and wellness vibes on your trip. Just up the street is the inn’s private beach club with a lounge overlooking breathtaking turquoise waters where you can enjoy lunch and cocktails poolside. So pack your blue sports coat or your Lilly Pulitzer sundress and embrace “Florida as it should be.”

Sunset Key, Key West

A luxurious 27-acre getaway awaits right off the coast of Key West at Sunset Key Cottages. Expect waterfront dining, rejuvenating spa treatments, a ton of fun water activities and the most epic sunsets. This tropical paradise offers guests private bougainvillealaced cottages (the biggest, a four-bedroom, accommodates nine guests) steps away from the beach. Make sure to enjoy a fresh Key lime colada poolside or fine dining at its award-winning restaurant, Latitudes. Explore the beautiful waters and coral reefs during its diving and snorkeling excursions to Tortuga National Park or the Florida Keys’ world-renowned sailfish, kingfish and cobia fishing on a deep-sea charter. Just a sevenminute boat ride away is the iconic Key West Pier on Duval Street featuring the Keys’ best nightlife and lively culture.