    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

3 Luxurious Weekend Getaways to Take Before the End of Summer

By Page Watkins | August 6, 2019 | Lifestyle

Share

Put down the top, turn up the tunes—we're heading on a road trip. Ocean Drive highlights three of Florida's most unique and luxurious weekend getaways.

The Colony, West Palm Beach

The_Colony

Since 1947, this boutique hotel has been a beloved Florida landmark. Located in the heart of Palm Beach, you’ll immediately recognize The Colony’s stunning pinkness and British Colonial charm. A five-year, $18 million top-to-bottom renovation infused the guest rooms, suites and penthouses with a chic elegant vibe. Think banana leaf-printed carpet and pastel pink striped walls. Downstairs, the CPB restaurant is where the Palm Beach elite gathers to watch televised horse racing and take in live jazz performances while enjoying a decadent South Florida meal. (The butter-poached lobster is an absolute must.) If you’re looking to work on that famous Palm Beach tan, the poolside Bimini Bar is nothing short of a fabulous hot spot for lounging with cocktails. Right around the corner is Worth Avenue, a treasure trove of high-end boutiques, galleries and stunning architecture at every turn.

The Gasparilla Inn, Boca Grande

Gasparilla_Golf

Nestled on the Grand Barrier island called Gasparilla is one of Florida’s most precious hidden gems, Boca Grande. The community is an “Old World” Florida fantasy land: 7 miles of pristine white sandy beaches, crystal-clear blue waters and some of the best tarpon fishing in the world. Perhaps most special is what you won’t find in Boca Grande: There are no high-rises, no street lights, no cars and no chains. Downtown is the island’s luxury resort, The Gasparilla Inn. The resort includes a next-level golfing experience (the course is on an island within an island), fabulous spa and a full-service fitness center if you’re needing some health and wellness vibes on your trip. Just up the street is the inn’s private beach club with a lounge overlooking breathtaking turquoise waters where you can enjoy lunch and cocktails poolside. So pack your blue sports coat or your Lilly Pulitzer sundress and embrace “Florida as it should be.”

Sunset Key, Key West

SS_Sail_by_Alan_S

A luxurious 27-acre getaway awaits right off the coast of Key West at Sunset Key Cottages. Expect waterfront dining, rejuvenating spa treatments, a ton of fun water activities and the most epic sunsets. This tropical paradise offers guests private bougainvillealaced cottages (the biggest, a four-bedroom, accommodates nine guests) steps away from the beach. Make sure to enjoy a fresh Key lime colada poolside or fine dining at its award-winning restaurant, Latitudes. Explore the beautiful waters and coral reefs during its diving and snorkeling excursions to Tortuga National Park or the Florida Keys’ world-renowned sailfish, kingfish and cobia fishing on a deep-sea charter. Just a sevenminute boat ride away is the iconic Key West Pier on Duval Street featuring the Keys’ best nightlife and lively culture.

Tags: vacations weekend getaways the colony gasparilla inn
Categories: Lifestyle

Photography courtesy Gasparilla Inn; courtesy Sunset Key

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Popular Posts



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: