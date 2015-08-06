Five Reasons Why Wynwood Is Smart for Business

By Christina Najjar | August 14, 2019 | Lifestyle

Since its inception, Wynwood has been a district where residents have exemplified a life and work community. Over the past 100 years, Wynwood has transformed from an industrial destination, to a staple within global garment trade, to a cultural and arts epicenter. Wynwood is the eclectic district of the urban core of Miami, where you can find a mix of some of the best art galleries, hottest restaurants, bespoke bars, and the trendiest of retail shops. Known for its vibrancy and color, visitors and locals alike flock from far and wide to experience large-scale art from some of the world’s most revered creatives. The area is distinctly Miami: proud, loud and full of life.

Beyond the graffiti and energetic culture, Wynwood has become a place for companies to thrive, and the business community has taken note. A district that has historically been recognized globally as a premier destination for art has now become a magnet for innovation and creative enterprise. The volume of office space and apartment buildings in Wynwood is projected to double over the next three years, resulting in an influx of residents and startups coming to the neighborhood for a true live-work-play environment.

Now, with the recently-opened WeWork at Wynwood Garage, moving your business to Wynwood has never been easier. WeWork at Wynwood Garage is an extension of its local surroundings not just in art, but in practice as a new town center where business meets the intersection of culture and community. Here, your team will thrive in the heart of Wynwood with easy access to the numerous restaurants, shops and businesses in the area.

Incredible Neighborhood Culture

The culture of Wynwood is undeniably alive. Its incredible food and arts scene laid the foundation for a truly engaging environment. Here your team will find inspiration and creativity in Wynwood’s surroundings, whether it’s outside during a walk to lunch or inside a conference room looking out through floor-to-ceiling windows. WeWork at Wynwood Garage is influenced by the history and culture of this dynamic neighborhood, both inside and out. The vibrant design and bright interiors pull inspiration from the world-renowned Wynwood Walls, located just across the street. The spaces that WeWork creates spark creativity and motivate team members to bring their full selves to work. WeWork is more than just a workspace, it’s a culturally rich environment that focuses on overall wellbeing. The spaces bring people together. Whether it’s a casual meeting in a lounge or catching up over coffee in a kitchen, WeWork offers settings that cultivate a collaborative culture. Here, departments become teams, coworkers become colleagues and the company becomes a community.

Co-Working Spaces Are More Innovative

A major benefit of co-working spaces like WeWork is its diversity and exposure. The plethora of companies, team members, meetings and ideas simply co-existing in the space means more connections and better exposure for you and your business. Whether you’re an established enterprise or a growing startup, co-working spaces like WeWork can help you revolutionize your workspace and inspire your team’s most meaningful and impactful work. The innovative nature means you can move fast. Offices at WeWork are move-in ready and can accommodate teams of all sizes. Even better, everything you could possibly need - chairs, desks and so on - are already in place so you and your team can get to work. You’ll also be able to choose how your team engages with the space. From a flexible hot desk to a private office, there is something for every team, whether you’re one or 100. And if your team grows or downsizes, so can your space!

Meet and Collaborate

By moving to WeWork at Wynwood Garage, you can both expand your book of business and exposure to new brands. Advertising agencies, guerilla marketing teams, social media experts and more all work in co-working spaces. Whether it's getting feedback on your product in real time, asking for a recommendation on a service provider, or getting to know another coworker over lunch in the common area, the power of our community here is invaluable. WeWork at Wynwood Garage provides a home for one of the country’s largest and most prominent local creative communities, while also bringing together the new generation of local and global entrepreneurs, small businesses and enterprises. Brands and companies use WeWork as headquarters, satellite offices, or even swing spaces for teams en masse so you’ll be connecting with a diverse range of people.

Get Your Name Out There

Working out of WeWork at Wynwood Garage also means you’ll be connected with more than 466,000 other WeWork members across the globe, both digitally through the WeWork app and in-person at Wynwood Garage. Drive brand awareness for your company with other members, collaborate with other like-minded professionals or diversify your team with new talent. Whether you’re offering a service or building a brand, a co-working space will help position your business for success. Now more than ever you should expect more from your space. From recruitment, retention and innovation. WeWork can help by providing that cross-pollination of companies.

Flexibility and Focus

Whether you’re an established enterprise or a scaling startup, your office should inspire and drive your business forward without any obstacles. WeWork’s platform enables organizations of any size to scale and focus on what matters most - their people and their purpose. From one-person private offices to 100-person office suites or a customized buildout, WeWork provides flexible memberships and innovative workplace solutions to accommodate any type of member organization, regardless of company size, maturity, or space needs.

Founded by Adam and Rebekah Neumann and Miguel McKelvey in 2010, The We Company comprises three distinct business lines: WeWork, WeLive, and WeGrow. WeWork is a global platform with more than 466,000 members and provides innovative workplace solutions for any type of member organization, regardless of company size, maturity, or space needs. WeWork’s mission is to create a world where people work to make a life, not just a living. WeWork currently has 485 locations in 105 cities across 28 countries, and its members include over one-third of the Global Fortune 500. For additional information, please visit www.we.co.