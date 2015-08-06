    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Singer J Balvin Will Take Over the AmericanAirlines Arena This Month

By Katie Jackson | September 3, 2019 | Culture

Share

J Balvin returns to the AmericanAirlines Arena this month.

J_Balvin

J Balvin will take center stage September 14 at the AmericanAirlines Arena.

“Mi Gente,” “Machika,” “Ay Vamos”—you know them all (even if you don’t speak a word of Spanish). That’s the beauty of J Balvin. The Colombian megastar’s hits are the universal language of good times. With his neon hair and diamond grills, Balvin is among a group of Latin artists globalizing reggaeton. He’s surpassed Drake as the most popular artist on Spotify; collabed with Justin Bieber, Beyoncé and nearly every other chart-topper in the game; and his newest album, Oasis, debuted at No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart and Top 10 on the Billboard 200, TYVM. (Or, I should say, muchas gracias). The Arcoíris Tour celebrates Balvin’s love of pop art with a stage set with colorful characters who, much like Balvin, are out to spread the love one booty-shaking hit at a time.

Tags: musicians music concerts miami concerts americanairlines arena J Balvin
Categories: Culture

Photography by Orli Arias

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Popular Posts



Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: