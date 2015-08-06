    

A Trip to New Orleans Isn't Complete Without a Stay at This Lavish Hotel

By Rhonda Reinhart | September 18, 2019 | Lifestyle

Discover the perennial party city's latest luxe experiences.

Maison_de_la_Luz_Bar_Marilou_Stephen_Kent_Johnson

Guests of New Orleans’ new Maison de la Luz have a private entrance to Bar Marilou, a cozy craft cocktail spot.

After more than a year of construction, New Orleans Museum of Art debuted a 6 ½-acre expansion of its beloved sculpture garden. Now doubled in size and featuring more than 90 sculptures, the garden showcases contemporary works by Frank Gehry, Yinka Shonibare, Frank Stella and more—all set among picturesque lagoons, live oaks and Louisiana irises. The expanded art space is only one of the city’s recent developments. This fall, travelers will be treated to a new $1 billion, 35-gate terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. In true NOLA fashion, expect live music and James Beard Award-winning restaurants. A reservation at Maison de la Luz (rates from $389 per night, maisondelaluz.com) is another must. The 67-room luxury guest house by Atelier Ace blends Southern hospitality with unexpected design details. Silk-tasseled room keys and snake-shaped shower handles are only a couple of the special touches.

Tags: vacations things to do where to go New Orleans
Categories: Lifestyle

Photography by Stephen Kent Johnson

