5 Luxury South Florida Staycations to Take this Fall

By Mallory Evans Jacobson | September 9, 2019 | Lifestyle

School may be in session (and Labor Day weekend may have been a miss), but you can still hold on to summer with a staycation. No matter where you live in Miami, you’ll arrive at any of these hot spots in no time (and have a drink in hand very soon after).

Fort Lauderdale: The Dalmar

Escape the hustle of the 305 and book a night or two at Fort Lauderdale’s newest luxury hotel. With retro chic interiors that conjure an Old Florida feel, interior design fiends will go wild for the action-packed and totally Instagrammable lobby and pool area, which hosts live music on the weekends. For cocktails (and stunning city and ocean views), head to Sparrow, the property’s buzzed about rooftop bar and lounge. Then, enjoy an elegant meal at Terrace Grill, where chef Craig McNeil serves up a menu of decadent dishes like homemade seafood pasta, lobster béarnaise, and New York strip frites. 299 Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-9500

Because you don’t have time for an Italian holiday, choose the next best option and treat yourself to a stay at the Mediterranean villa-inspired Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club. A recently renovated version of the storied property that once hosted guests the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Winston Churchill, it’s now the home of Le Sirenuse, the sister restaurant of the Amalfi Coast’s famed restaurant, La Sponda. And with only 75 guest rooms, a quiet adults-only pool, and a dedicated serenity lawn, the Surf Club is more intimate than other beachfront spots, making it ideal if you’re looking to totally unwind. 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside, 305-381-3333

If you truly need to get away from it all, book a stay at the tropical oasis that is Cheeca Lodge & Spa. Although it’s only a couple of hours from Miami, when you enter the resort’s lush landscape and take in the sweeping ocean views from the pier, you’ll feel as if you’ve been transported to a faraway paradise. The property also recently unveiled a $25 million refresh, featuring upgrades in the main lodge and guest rooms, as well as a new Italian eatery, Mia Cucina. From onsite water sports and fishing excursions to tennis, golf, and a 5,700-square-foot spa—think oceanside massages and butler serviced cabanas—there’s no real no reason to leave. But when you do have to check out, consider breaking up the drive home with a stop at Homestead’s Robert is Here for a fresh fruit milkshake. 81801 Overseas Hwy., Islamorada, 305-664-4651

Miami Beach: Mondrian South Beach

Famed for its iconic pool area overlooking Biscayne Bay, this South Beach hotel is the perfect option if you’re looking to stay amidst the action. To keep the summer vibes flowing, choose the Rosé All Vacay package, and you’ll be welcomed with a bottle of chilled rosé upon arrival, and enjoy two frosé cocktails at the pool. You can also take advantage of Miami Spice at the hotel restaurant, Mondrian Caffé, and feast on dishes like snow crab claws, wasabi pea-crusted grouper, and picanha steak chimichurri. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach, 305-514-1500.

For a staycation that will thrill the whole family, head to the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa. The property recently introduced Tidal Cove, a water park complete with seven water slides, a lazy river, and a surfing simulator (as well as plenty of private cabanas for adults to enjoy). If you book the Tidal Cove summer package, which is offered through the end of September, you’ll gain complimentary access to the park as well as free kids’ meals at CORSAIR Kitchen & Bar and free daily golf play for kids. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura, 305-932-6200.