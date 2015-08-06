A Girl's Best Friend: All About Diamonds

| September 27, 2019 | Lifestyle

From the Emmy’s to New York Fashion Week, there’s almost always one guarantee when it comes to high fashion events: someone will be dripping in diamonds. It’s hard to dispute the fact that these gorgeous stones are not just incredibly stunning, but universally adored. No wonder the majority of women look forward to the rock that they’ll receive when the ‘big’ question is finally popped.

To pay homage to this incredible adornment, we’re looking back at some of the most iconic diamond engagement rings throughout the years. Plus, a new way that you can add more diamond jewelry to your own personal collection.

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth fulfilled every girls dream when a diamond was quite literally named after her. Originally the Krupp diamond, this gemstone was one for the books: 33.19ct, D color and VS1 clarity. If owning jewelry was a sport, this diamond would be a championship and Elizabeth Taylor would be in the Hall of Fame. When Taylor died in 2011, her impressive ring wasn’t the only part of her collection that went up for sale. The final price for all of her jewelry came to a whopping $156.8 million.

Photo: Vogue Magazine

Marilyn Monroe

Couple a movie star and a famous athlete in the 1950s and you get the old-timey equivalent of Beyonce and Jay-Z. They were known as the world's most famous couple and they sealed the deal in a city hall ceremony on January 14, 1954. The infamous ring she received was a platinum band, set with thirty-five baguette-cut diamonds. Although it was only estimated to sell at $50,000, it went for $772,500.00. A testament to the love for the historic couple.

Photo: Milton Greene

Mia Farrow

A 30 year age difference didn’t stop this couple from making it official with a stunning 9-carat pear shape diamond. Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow met on a movie set in 1964 and he put a (giant) ring on it just two years later.

Photo: Getty





J-Lo

Love don’t cost a thing, but Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring to current fiance, A-Rod, definitely does. A 16-carat emerald diamond, estimated at $1.8 million slid into home base (J-Lo’s ring finger) in March of 2019 and it seems like the world is simply obsessed with this multi-talented duo.

Kim K

Kim Kardashian has actually had two very impressive rings given to her by the rap superstar turned fashion designer, Kanye West. The original, sitting pretty at 15 carats, was stolen from Kardashian in a horrific robbery that took place in Paris in 2016. Luckily for the new Adidas collaboration that West had with the sportswear company, he was able to give Kim “something from Adidas” which ended up being a new 20-carat emerald-cut diamond.

Photo: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Beyonce

He liked it, so he put a ring on it...but the unbreakable couple were wildly secretive about it. In fact, it wasn’t until after Beyonce and Jay-Z were married that the public finally caught a glimpse of the incredible diamond ring. Emerald cut diamonds seem to be popular amongst the elite and Beyonce was no different. Her ring shines beautifully at 18-carats -- an estimated $5million.

Photo: Vogue Magazine

Mariah Carey

This pop superstar has had a fairly impressive rolodex of men in her lifetime. One of the most impressive was short-time fiance, James Packer. An Australian businessman, Packer proposed with a 35-carat emerald-cut diamond set in platinum that cost an estimated $10million. Unfortunately, the engagement was called off and in 2018, one of Carey’s reps told the press:

"Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity," her rep tells us. "That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend.”

If you’re looking to add a stunning diamond ring to your collection but you don’t have an athlete, rapper, or international businessman to buy it for you, opt for a lab-grown diamond. Not only are these gemstones chemically, physically, and optically the exact same as the diamonds seen above, but they have a much lower price tag...20-40% lower to be exact. And the trend of ethically sourced diamonds isn’t far off of the red carpet. In fact, Bindi Irwin recently showed off the man made diamond engagement ring she received from long-time boyfriend, Chandler Powell, in July of this year.

So, go on and treat yourself to something a bit bigger than you ever imagined possible.