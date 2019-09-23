    

Entrepreneur-Turned-Art Enthusiast Jason Swartz has the Ultimate Art Collection

| September 30, 2019 | Culture

Despite his years in the music industry helping artists maximize income thorough cutting edge technology opportunities, Jason Swartz found himself surrounded by the influence of art at a young age. As a teen, Swartz immersed himself in the hip-hop culture of the 1990’s growing up in the heart of Los Angeles. Though both deceased by 1990, artists Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat played a major role in the emerging world of street art that expanded into pop culture and music in the 90’s. Jason felt drawn to these artists, which inspired him to further explore art.

JS_Thumbnail

His exploration into art drove his interests even deeper into architecture and design as he became fascinated with iconic masters Frank Lloyd-Wright and apprentice John Lautner. As Wright bestowed Los Angeles with his renowned Storer, Hollyhock and Ennis houses along with Lautner’s famed Sheats-Goldstein Residence, Swartz developed a visceral connection with the nuanced, organic architecture and a true passion for a deeper learning of both Wright, Lautner and the many great architectural and design legends to follow.

After high school, Swartz left Los Angeles in search of a deeper understanding for the world of art. He moved to London to study at the London School of Economics where, as a student, he spent his free time observing and contemplating the latest modern and contemporary art exhibitions at the Tate Modern. He continued to develop his love and knowledge of art, further shaping his acumen with the work of Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol. Being in Europe, art played an integral and organic role in the cultural exploration he so curiously sought out. This sparked an intense devotion to art for Swartz, which motivated him to further explore art through travel spending extensive time in the South of France, Paris, and Milan. For Swartz, art wasn’t simply a pastime—it was a passion. In recent years he’s become engrossed with a wide array of contemporary artists ranging from iconic modern masters like Alexander Calder and Ed Ruscha, to Christopher Wool, UK-based Cecily Brown, and minimalist Donald Judd among many others.

By 2008, Swartz prioritized art as part of his life. He took dedicated steps to bring the music business to the art world by booking top tier globally recognized entertainers and DJs to perform at private events in Art Basel Miami far before the momentum of the annual affair had reached its elite social mass that it is today. For Swartz, finding a path into art through music was a natural progression. After attending global events such as Art Basel Miami, Paris and Milan fashion week along with the Cannes Film Festival, and many more Swartz heightened his awareness to the landscape of global arts scene that existing behind the pillars of the fashion, film, and music world. While searching for a deeper understanding of the artists and collectors that made up the personalities behind the elite global social circles, Swartz found himself further fascinated with both the creativity and the impetus which motivated such a wide variety of globally creative scions to so passionately collect art.

Coming up, Swartz looks forward to hosting the fifth annual MAK Games on July 20th where he is a co-chair. MAK Games is a celebrity tennis tournament benefiting the MAK Center for Art and Architecture held in Los Angeles at the famed John Lautner designed Sheats-Goldstein Residence. The tournament will feature players from the worlds of art, architecture, and entertainment as they compete on James Goldstein’s famed blue court atop the Beverly Hills skyline. The MAK Games will consist of tennis, cocktails, live music and guided tours of the estate. For more information, visit makgames.org.

Though Los Angeles has always been home base for Swartz, there simply wasn’t enough culture to satisfy his insatiable desire for art and architecture. Thanks to L.A.’s lack thereof, a deep-focused devotion to art has pushed Swartz far and beyond what could be found in California. He’s managed to navigate the ever-changing culture of art that co-exists internationally, elevating his social awareness as well as his growing knowledge of art to further establish himself as a fixture among the global community. Today Swartz is proud to be considered a passionate and young art collector on the rise. For Swartz, he see’s his future in art as a dedication to growing his knowledge of art, sharing his future collections with institutions to help inspire the greater public, as well as further absorbing the influential guidance of the creative individuals around him from which his curated global experiences have provided.

This article is presented by T1.


Tags: art jason swartz

Photography by:

