    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

October 24, 2019

4 Indulgent Additions to Miami's Food & Drink Scene That You Need to Try
Read More

October 17, 2019

Keep This Pair of New Miami Speakeasies on Your Nightlife Radar
Read More

October 14, 2019

Indulge in Stone Crab Season at South Beach Seafood Festival

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

October 23, 2019

How Furniture Designer Clima Weathers the Elements with Fetching Outdoor Wares
Read More

June 10, 2019

Roche Bobois' Mah Jong Sofa Takes a Trip Outside
Read More

May 12, 2019

Peek Inside Morada's Model Unit at One Thousand Museum Residences

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 10, 2019

5 of the Most Stylish Looks for Fall, Presented by Zimmermann
Read More

September 11, 2019

Hunting for Hermès' Elusive Birkin Bag Is a Sport of Its Own to Michelle Berk
Read More

August 15, 2019

The Perfect Sandal for Every Look, Presented by Giuseppe Zanotti
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Christofle & Ocean Drive Celebrate Launch of Limited-Edition MOOD Collaboration

| October 1, 2019 | Parties

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Christofle and Ocean Drive celebrated the launch of the brand's latest collaboration, designed by Pharrell Williams and Chef Jean Imbert. The artist and producer and his Chef friend designed a limited-edition MOOD for Christofle, which is now available at Christofle stores and online. Guests were treated to light bites, sweet treats and specialty cocktails from Blue Mustard.

Tags: events parties miami events christofle miami parties

Photography by: World Red Eye

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: