PartiesSee More
Read More
October 24, 2019
NICKLAUS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION'S DIAMOND BALL 2019
Read More
October 22, 2019
Maya Le Troadec, Arina Feeney, Ali Boutaleb, Veronica Espinel, and Nadia Smirnova
Madeline Maldonado and Carlos Gardinet
Carla Guilhem and Claudia Barattolo
Eva Leung, Ali Boutaleb, and Jose Andres
Gabrielle Rosemberg, Samntha Ketant, and Mabelle Perez
Christofle Bal Harbour
Limited-edition MOOD by Pharrell Williams and Jean Imbert
Light bites from Blue Mustard
Custom macarons from Blue Mustard
On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Christofle and Ocean Drive celebrated the launch of the brand's latest collaboration, designed by Pharrell Williams and Chef Jean Imbert. The artist and producer and his Chef friend designed a limited-edition MOOD for Christofle, which is now available at Christofle stores and online. Guests were treated to light bites, sweet treats and specialty cocktails from Blue Mustard.
Photography by: World Red Eye