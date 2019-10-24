| October 1, 2019 | Parties

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Christofle and Ocean Drive celebrated the launch of the brand's latest collaboration, designed by Pharrell Williams and Chef Jean Imbert. The artist and producer and his Chef friend designed a limited-edition MOOD for Christofle, which is now available at Christofle stores and online. Guests were treated to light bites, sweet treats and specialty cocktails from Blue Mustard.