    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

October 24, 2019

4 Indulgent Additions to Miami's Food & Drink Scene That You Need to Try
Read More

October 17, 2019

Keep This Pair of New Miami Speakeasies on Your Nightlife Radar
Read More

October 14, 2019

Indulge in Stone Crab Season at South Beach Seafood Festival

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

October 23, 2019

How Furniture Designer Clima Weathers the Elements with Fetching Outdoor Wares
Read More

June 10, 2019

Roche Bobois' Mah Jong Sofa Takes a Trip Outside
Read More

May 12, 2019

Peek Inside Morada's Model Unit at One Thousand Museum Residences

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 10, 2019

5 of the Most Stylish Looks for Fall, Presented by Zimmermann
Read More

September 11, 2019

Hunting for Hermès' Elusive Birkin Bag Is a Sport of Its Own to Michelle Berk
Read More

August 15, 2019

The Perfect Sandal for Every Look, Presented by Giuseppe Zanotti
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Toasts to 60 Years This Season

By Page Watkins | October 28, 2019 | Lifestyle

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show celebrates its 60th anniversary in grand style.

boat-0001.jpg
Excellence, the new 80 m superyacht from Abeking & Rasmussen, will be at the Fort Lauderdale show.

When the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show pulls into port at the end of the month, it will be bigger, better and more fabulous than ever. In addition to the usual spectacular vessels and the latest in marine technology, this year’s show premieres the Superyacht Village, located at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina. You won’t want to miss Friday evening’s Best Yacht Chef Competition, where truffles and caviar will fly as culinary geniuses compete for the world’s Best Yacht Chef title. For the ultimate VIP experience, visit the Windward VIP lounge (a one-day pass is $300). And for the ultimate VVIP experience (by invitation only), step aboard the Cubic steel “mansion yacht,” with indoor and outdoor decks that will soar high above the entire show. Oct. 30-Nov. 3

Tags: lifestyle october 2019

Photography by: PHOTO BY TOM VAN OOSSANEN; COURTESY OF ABEKING & RASMUSSEN ELITE

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: