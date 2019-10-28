The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Toasts to 60 Years This Season

By Page Watkins | October 28, 2019 | Lifestyle

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show celebrates its 60th anniversary in grand style.



Excellence, the new 80 m superyacht from Abeking & Rasmussen, will be at the Fort Lauderdale show.

When the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show pulls into port at the end of the month, it will be bigger, better and more fabulous than ever. In addition to the usual spectacular vessels and the latest in marine technology, this year’s show premieres the Superyacht Village, located at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina. You won’t want to miss Friday evening’s Best Yacht Chef Competition, where truffles and caviar will fly as culinary geniuses compete for the world’s Best Yacht Chef title. For the ultimate VIP experience, visit the Windward VIP lounge (a one-day pass is $300). And for the ultimate VVIP experience (by invitation only), step aboard the Cubic steel “mansion yacht,” with indoor and outdoor decks that will soar high above the entire show. Oct. 30-Nov. 3