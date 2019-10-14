The Stunning '80s & '90s Wheels That Are Commanding Serious Attention from Collectors

Erica Corsano | October 16, 2019 | Lifestyle

It’s time to invest in the best rides from the golden age of auto design.



A Ferrari 512TR

Miami is crawling with vintage supercars—the kind of beautiful and rare automobiles that starred in ’80s movies and hung on the bedroom walls of teenage boys. “Besides the famous Farrah Fawcett image, the Lamborghini Countach is considered one of the most postered objects of our time,” explains John Temerian, founder of Curated, a boutique dealership specializing in perfectly preserved exotica.

Now those ’80s kids are all grown up—and ready to start making their teenage dreams a reality. “I meet collectors from around the world that were inspired by a poster on their wall, driven to one day own a piece of history. This is their modern art,” he says. A bonus: Cars of the 1980s and early 1990s are a lucrative choice. “Good collector cars as an investment have performed better than fine art, the S&P 500 and gold. If you can purchase something like an automobile out of passion, not lose money and actually have a tangible appreciating asset in front of you—how cool is that?”



The original vintage supercar, a Lamborghini Countach

The elite dealer has seen such cars appreciate in value, even double. “Many of the cars I first brokered or bought or sold when I started in the industry have doubled in value,” he says. “I believe we will continue to see an increase in value over the next five to 10 years of 1980s and ’90s cars.”