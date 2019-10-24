PartiesSee More
October 24, 2019
NICKLAUS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION'S DIAMOND BALL 2019
October 22, 2019
Jack Nicklaus, Barbara Nicklaus and Michael Fux
Ravneet and Anand Chowdhury
Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, Mariah Lemke, Beth Morgan and Andrew Lemke
DJ Robin Louis
Michelle Boggs, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, Patty MacDonald and Matthew Love
Jack and Barbara Nicklaus with Alonzo Mourning
Andrew Lemke, Mariah Lemke and Beth Morgan
Alex and Juliana Krys
DJ Laz and Michael Fux
More than 650 community leaders gathered for the 13th Annual Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation (NCHF) Diamond Ball Saturday, October 19, helping to raise nearly $2 million to benefit patients and families receiving care at Nicklaus Children's Hospital. The event, which took place at the JW Marriott Marquis in Miami, also honored Michael Fux, philanthropist and CEO of Imaginarium, for his commendable work helping underserved children in South Florida.
This year's Diamond Ball cast an important light on the mental health needs of the region’s children. During the emotionally charged evening, guests were inspired to help address the serious mental health challenges affecting young people.
Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: World Red Eye and Yamila Images