NICKLAUS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION'S DIAMOND BALL 2019

| October 24, 2019 | Parties

More than 650 community leaders gathered for the 13th Annual Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation (NCHF) Diamond Ball Saturday, October 19, helping to raise nearly $2 million to benefit patients and families receiving care at Nicklaus Children's Hospital. The event, which took place at the JW Marriott Marquis in Miami, also honored Michael Fux, philanthropist and CEO of Imaginarium, for his commendable work helping underserved children in South Florida.

This year's Diamond Ball cast an important light on the mental health needs of the region’s children. During the emotionally charged evening, guests were inspired to help address the serious mental health challenges affecting young people.