February 1, 2020

Karolina Kurkova is Here to Revolutionize the Wellness Industry
January 29, 2020

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Andrea Bocelli
January 24, 2020

Get to Know Elite Model Meredith Mickelson

February 3, 2020

Joia Beach is the Ultimate Oasis
January 13, 2020

Hutong Brings the Heat (and Really Good Peking Duck) to Brickell
December 16, 2019

4 Restaurants You Need to Visit in Miami

January 13, 2020

Joana Vasconcelos Reinterprets the Iconic Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa
January 8, 2020

A Look Inside the Newly Redesigned (and Ultraexclusive) Bath Club
November 11, 2019

Dive into the Design Details Behind Uber-Anticipated Development 2000 Ocean

February 3, 2020

Kirk Jewelers Arrives in Brickell City Centre
February 1, 2020

Karolina Kurkova is Here to Revolutionize the Wellness Industry
January 27, 2020

How Luxury Designers are Making Fashion More Sustainable
Why You Need to Escape to Kinkára, Costa Rica

Patricia Tortolani | January 27, 2020 | Culture Homepage Latest Culture Feature Travel

The best way to recharge? A week off the grid at Kinkára in Costa Rica.

Kinkara-Hero.jpgThe view as you arrive at Kinkára.

“This must be what a billionaire survivalist bunker looks like these days,” I think to myself as our Cessna turboprop touches down in Kinkára, a stunning self-sustained 800-acre property in the mountains of Costa Rica. Forget a concrete room filled with cots and canned goods—this is where I want to hunker down when things get hairy. And I haven’t even tasted the food yet.

Located about 90 miles south of San Jose near the base of Mount Chirripó (Costa Rica’s tallest peak), Kinkára is part of the award-winning Cayuga Collection of sustainable resorts. You could think of it as a glamping getaway, a place to align with nature while perfecting your kapotasana. But Kinkára is so much more. Technically speaking, it is phase one of a bigger endeavor known as RISE Costa Rica (phases two and three include a hotel, private residences and a school). It’s a place where you would be A-OK if that Cessna never returned to pick you up.

Casa_Bulu_Deck1.jpgLuxury_Lotus_Belle_Tent_Interiors.jpgFrom top: the interior of the Lotus Belle tents; sunset from the dining terrace; the spa- inspired bath house.

The food you consume at Kinkára— prepared by ayurveda specialist and award- winning chef Kuntal Kumar—all comes from the resort’s sprawling Mandala herb garden, 10,000- tree “food forest,” tilapia ponds and free-range chickens. The kombucha you drink at Kinkára is site-brewed; the juices are fresh-pressed. Even the hardwood floors you stand and the beds you sleep on are crafted at its own wood shop using sustainable timber from the land. Speaking of sleep, the Lotus Belle tents are both cozy and spacious.

Between sustenance and slumber, Kinkára keeps you busy with unique experiences. There are hikes and rides through hills and creeks; yoga, meditation and sound healing ceremonies; even a temazcal- inspired sweat lodge. The options are varied and many. And if you manage to get bored, the Wi-Fi signal is strong.

“We wanted to create an environment and experience that energizes the spirit, one that weaves exquisite cuisine around euphoric adventures and mindful relaxation to delight the senses,” says David Comfort, co-founder of Kinkára and RISE Costa Rica. He’s succeeded—and then some.

KinkarTents.jpgHandpicked produce from the organic Mandala garden provides exquisite farm-to-table cuisine.

Tags: travel retreats kinkára costa rica luxury retreat

Photography by: courtesy of Kinkára

