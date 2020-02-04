Katie Jackson | February 3, 2020 | Food & Drink Lifestyle

Joia Beach opens on Jungle Island.

An aerial view of Joia Beach’s private beach club on Jungle Island, shot by Genesis Bonilla.

Picture this: You’re lying on the beach in a luxuriously plush daybed while soaking up the sun. Someone brings you fresh snapper ceviche and a fruity cocktail with an umbrella (perfect for the ‘gram). You sip, sit back and relax as you admire the impending sunset slowly turn Miami’s skyline from a turquoise blue to cotton candy pink. The sun becomes enveloped into Biscayne Bay’s sparkling blue waves. You’re at maximum relaxation. But the night is still young: Do you join the rest of the crowd for drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the rustic-chic beach bar? Or maybe you decide to slip into your Lululemons and take a full-moon yoga class. Or perhaps you just want to continue to lie back as a DJ nearby spins chill beach tunes.

Top photo: Joia Beach Plush daybed and teepees line the ocean at Joia Beach. Bottom photo: Joai Beach's fresh seafood offered at the beach bar helmed by executive chef Erhan Ozkaya. Photos shot by Brinson Renda.

Thanks to Liquid Hospitality’s Chris Paciello and Mio Danilovic, this dreamy fantasy can become your reality at Joia Beach, the European-inspired hot spot situated right on the sands of Jungle Island. “Joia will be a genuinely unique beach restaurant, bringing an incomparable experience on the sand to our growing audience,” says Paciello. “We are excited about the opportunity to activate this spectacular untapped space with a concept that will really define all that is amazing about living in Miami.”

Basically, Joia Beach is a private restaurant-meets-beach club-meets complete and utter oasis. You can indulge in fresh seafood-centric cuisine prepared by executive chef Erhan Ozkaya, an alum of Mandolin Aegean Bistro. You can take fitness classes led by world-renowned trainers from Anatomy. Or you can do absolutely nothing and just hang out in a teepee by a fire pit (yes, really). That’s the beauty of Joia. You are the mastermind behind your perfect day at Miami’s newest slice of paradise.

Joia Beach's European-inspired beach bar, shot by Brinson Renda.