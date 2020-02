Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler hosts Super Bowl week private dinner in Miami Beach w/ French winery Cos d' Estournel

| February 4, 2020 | Parties

Wednesday, January 29th, Miami Beach

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler hosted a star studded private dinner & wine event on Star Island to kick off Super Bowl Week. Guests included Miami Heat Owner Micky Arison, Heat President Pat Riley, Rapper/Actor Ludacris, NFL star Von Miller, Victor Cruz, Ochocinco, Saquon Barkley, David Grutman, Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra, Goran Dragic, Wayne Boich among others.

Guests enjoyed Roasted Lobster, Tuna, Wagyu Beef, Ceviche, and Truffle Risotto paired with select wines from Cos d’ Estournel of France who Jimmy became a big fan of their wine after visiting Bordeaux, France.