Introducing the Iguana Commuter: the World's Most Luxurious Amphibious Boat

Patricia Tortolani | February 10, 2020 | Lifestyle

The Iguana Commuter Sport Exclusive is like a regular spped boat, only a hundred times cooler. We take a look at the amphibious craft—designed in Normandy, France, and offered at Miami's Prestige Marine—and all the tricks it has up its sleeves.

FAST FACTS:

A range of single or twin outboard engine options are available up to a maximum of 450 hp and a top speed of 42 knots.

Landing gear can be deployed using a digital control screen or iPhone app.

Iguana’s mobility system utilizes corrosion-proof materials such as nylon-filled carbon for the rollers, while the axles, lifting mechanisms and sprockets are from stainless steel

The customizable cabin provides a berth for two and small head. The sliding hatch is opaque for privacy.

The all-carbon deep V hull slices through waves for a smooth ride.

Underwater lights and a camera help identify a safe landing spot and allow you to visually see the landing gear raising and lowering

Two bio-friendly hydraulically actuated, electric caterpillar tracks deploy from either side of the hull in seconds, providing a light footprint