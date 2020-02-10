    

Parties

See More

People

See More
Read More

February 1, 2020

Karolina Kurkova is Here to Revolutionize the Wellness Industry
Read More

January 29, 2020

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Andrea Bocelli
Read More

January 24, 2020

Get to Know Elite Model Meredith Mickelson

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 10, 2020

An Insider's Guide to the 19th Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival
Read More

February 7, 2020

Here's Why You Can't Miss VeritageMiami
Read More

February 3, 2020

Joia Beach is the Ultimate Oasis

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 13, 2020

Joana Vasconcelos Reinterprets the Iconic Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa
Read More

January 8, 2020

A Look Inside the Newly Redesigned (and Ultraexclusive) Bath Club
Read More

November 11, 2019

Dive into the Design Details Behind Uber-Anticipated Development 2000 Ocean

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 10, 2020

Two Boutiques Bringing West Coast Style to Miami
Read More

February 3, 2020

Kirk Jewelers Arrives in Brickell City Centre
Read More

February 1, 2020

Karolina Kurkova is Here to Revolutionize the Wellness Industry
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Introducing the Iguana Commuter: the World's Most Luxurious Amphibious Boat

Patricia Tortolani | February 10, 2020 | Lifestyle

The Iguana Commuter Sport Exclusive is like a regular spped boat, only a hundred times cooler. We take a look at the amphibious craft—designed in Normandy, France, and offered at Miami's Prestige Marine—and all the tricks it has up its sleeves.

IguanaCommuter2020jpg.jpg

FAST FACTS:
A range of single or twin outboard engine options are available up to a maximum of 450 hp and a top speed of 42 knots.
Landing gear can be deployed using a digital control screen or iPhone app.
Iguana’s mobility system utilizes corrosion-proof materials such as nylon-filled carbon for the rollers, while the axles, lifting mechanisms and sprockets are from stainless steel
The customizable cabin provides a berth for two and small head. The sliding hatch is opaque for privacy.
The all-carbon deep V hull slices through waves for a smooth ride.
Underwater lights and a camera help identify a safe landing spot and allow you to visually see the landing gear raising and lowering
Two bio-friendly hydraulically actuated, electric caterpillar tracks deploy from either side of the hull in seconds, providing a light footprint


Tags: prestige marine amphibious boat iguana commuter sport exclusive

Photography by: courtesy of Prestige Marine

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: