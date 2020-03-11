Movie Night Musts! 13 Films Made in Miami

By Mercedes Leguizamon | March 26, 2020 | Culture

From comedies to documentaries, a movie marathon inspired by the city we love.

Bad Boys

Whatcha going to do? (Your answer should be: watch this movie). A 1995 American action film about two Miami narcotics detectives serving up justice is definitely the way to start your Miami movie marathon. Starring our favorites Martin Lawrence and Will Smith-- and lucky for you, it’s a trilogy. (Yes, all filmed in Miami).

The Birdcage

Played by Robin Williams, Armand Goldman is the owner of a gay night club on South Beach, called The Birdcage. His partner, Starina, is a drag queen. The plot twist comes when Armand’s son is about to marry a woman, who comes from an extremely conservative family. This comedy is the story about the lengths that these parents are willing to go to hide their true selves from their son’s fiance's family.

Something About Mary

Crushes can’t last more than 13 years, right? Wrong. Ted (Ben Stiller) gets the chance to reconnect with his high school love in this hilarious movie as he tries to find out what exactly it is about Mary!

Miami Rhapsody

We all love a good romance movie, and this one not only takes place in our favorite city (Miami) but also stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Antonio Banderas! When Gwyn (Parker) agrees to marry her boyfriend, she starts having her doubts. She learns more about her family and their commitment issues and starts feeling as though she must find the true meaning of love, and the perfect balance between her career, marriage and family.

Moonlight

Based on Tarell Alvin McCraney’s semi-autobiographical play, this drama is the story about a young man trying to find himself, while facing the difficulties of discovering his sexuality and his identity. The story is told in three parts: his youth, his adolescence and his young adult life and includes all the physical and emotional abuse he had to overcome growing up.

Scarface

A classic. The story of a Cuban immigrant, who is living his version of the American Dream in our very own Magic City. He arrives with nothing and becomes extremely powerful. (Spoiler alert: He takes over a drug cartel). A lot of crime, and a lot of drama—it’s a must-watch.

Miami Blues

Real badge, real gun, fake cop. Junior (Alec Baldwin) does his time in prison and escapes to Miami upon his release. He steals a badge and a detective’s identity, which results in a crime spree and a romantic relationship with a prostitute.

Ace Ventura

When the mascot of the Miami Dolphins is abducted, Ace Ventura (Jim Carrey), a pet detective, is out to find the culprit in this hysterical 1994 comedy. (And yes, Dan Marino stars as well).

Any Given Sunday

The story of a fictitious football team: the Miami Sharks, Any Given Sunday is an American sports drama. The Sharks, coached by Tony D'Amato (Al Pacino), are struggling to make the playoffs but come together as a team to push through. (Fun fact: Miami’s very own Orange Bowl stadium was used to represent the home stadium of the Sharks in the film).

Wild Things

Guidance counselor at a Miami high school, Sam Lombardo (Matt Dillon), is accused of rape by two students. Once detectives start investigating, they believe that the three are part of one big scam. The only way to know what really happened, is to watch the movie.

Cocaine Cowboys

This 2006 documentary film explores the rise of cocaine and the Miami Drug War. The movie includes interviews with journalists, lawyers, former drug dealers and gang members to get the first-hand perspective to really explain what was going on during the 70s and 80s in Miami.

Pain and Gain

Loosely based on a true story, this action comedy tells the story of the kidnapping of Marc Schiller in the late 90s. The movie, filmed in Miami, is about the Sun Gym gang, a group of bodybuilders responsible for murders and kidnappings. Oh and did we mention it features Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Anthony Mackie? Yup, a must-watch.

Caddyshack

Did you know that the beloved 80s sports comedy was filmed in Florida? While the fictional Bushwood Country Club was in the midwest, it was actually Rolling Hills Country Club in Davie, FL where Chevy Chase swung his clubs. And the Rusty Pelican on Key Biscayne is where Rodney Dangerfield “parked” his yacht.