By Katie Jackson | March 27, 2020 | Culture

Miami needs music week—just let this Brickell balcony rave be your proof. In case you missed Sirius XM’s Ultra Virtual Audio Festival, we’ve rounded up the best playlists so you can keep the dance party going in the comfort of your home. (And as an added bonus, Kygo is blessing our ears with a special Instagram Live in partnership with WHO and Global Citizen.)

Martin Garrix

Armin Van Buuren

David Guetta

Major Lazor

Above & Beyond

Dash Berlin