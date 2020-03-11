Bring the Beach Vibes into Your Home

    

March 11, 2020

March 10, 2020

February 26, 2020

April 1, 2020

April 1, 2020

April 1, 2020

March 19, 2020

March 18, 2020

February 25, 2020

April 1, 2020

March 11, 2020

March 2, 2020

April 1, 2020

March 30, 2020

March 25, 2020

By Katie Jackson | April 2, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle

Miami photographers Genesis Bonilla and Gustavo Calderón deliver sunny escapism with their aerial beach shots.

MarRosado1.JPGMar Rosado, available at Shop Gen & Gus

Just because we can’t go to the beach doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy its beauty. And very few are able to capture the essence of Miami’s beaches quite like Genesis Bonilla and Gustavo Calderón, the creative partners (and life partners) behind the online print studio, Shop Gen & Gus. “It's our purpose to share Miami's colors as seen from up above air with everyone who visits our page,” says Bonilla. “We look to create images that evoke the happiness we feel living and working in such a vibrant place.”

Here, the photographers bring a slice of Miami paradise to your screen with 10 of their favorite beach prints and the inspiration behind them. And if you see one (or five) you need in your home—you’re in luck. They’re giving Ocean Drive readers 20% off of orders over $200 with the special “OCEAN20” discount code. Because, life’s better at the beach (or at least with it hanging in your bedroom).

Colorin

101_Colorin.JPG
"All the colors of the rainbow set on our endless white sands."

Gaviotas

102_Gaviotas.JPG
"It's not official, but pink is the most Miami color of them all!"

Yellow Cruiser

103_Yellow_Cruiser.JPG
"Lime green lifeguard stands and plenty of sunshine—Miami 100%."

Mar Rosado

MarRosado1.JPG
"Our Miami waters are not pink, but sometimes it sure feels that way."

Emerald Fins

105_Emerald_Fins.JPG
"This Miami spot, hidden in plain sight, feels like a tropical paradise."

Where's the Sunshine?

106_Wheres_The_Sunshine.JPG
"Contrary to popular belief, cloudy days are allowed in Miami. They're gorgeous!"

Blue Shelf

107_Blue_Shelf.JPG
"Away from the sand, Miami waters are ethereal. It's as if it's from a master painter's stroke."

Phone Pic

108_Phone_Pic.JPG
"Miami is pops of color everywhere! Kinda makes you wanna take a phone pic."

Together

109_Together.JPG
"Miami's sunshine heats the melting pot, bringing us all together like sprinkles on ice cream."

Wednesday Stroll

110_Wednesday_Stroll.JPG
"Pick any day of the week to walk our shores, but Miami Wednesdays are highly recommended."


Tags: miami beach beach beachwalk beach club genstreetsyle geninmiami beach photography miami beach photography

Photography by: Shop Gen & Gus

