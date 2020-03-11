Bring the Beach Vibes into Your Home

By Katie Jackson | April 2, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle

Miami photographers Genesis Bonilla and Gustavo Calderón deliver sunny escapism with their aerial beach shots.

Mar Rosado, available at Shop Gen & Gus

Just because we can’t go to the beach doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy its beauty. And very few are able to capture the essence of Miami’s beaches quite like Genesis Bonilla and Gustavo Calderón, the creative partners (and life partners) behind the online print studio, Shop Gen & Gus. “It's our purpose to share Miami's colors as seen from up above air with everyone who visits our page,” says Bonilla. “We look to create images that evoke the happiness we feel living and working in such a vibrant place.”

Here, the photographers bring a slice of Miami paradise to your screen with 10 of their favorite beach prints and the inspiration behind them. And if you see one (or five) you need in your home—you’re in luck. They’re giving Ocean Drive readers 20% off of orders over $200 with the special “OCEAN20” discount code. Because, life’s better at the beach (or at least with it hanging in your bedroom).



"All the colors of the rainbow set on our endless white sands."



"It's not official, but pink is the most Miami color of them all!"



"Lime green lifeguard stands and plenty of sunshine—Miami 100%."



"Our Miami waters are not pink, but sometimes it sure feels that way."



"This Miami spot, hidden in plain sight, feels like a tropical paradise."



"Contrary to popular belief, cloudy days are allowed in Miami. They're gorgeous!"



"Away from the sand, Miami waters are ethereal. It's as if it's from a master painter's stroke."



"Miami is pops of color everywhere! Kinda makes you wanna take a phone pic."



"Miami's sunshine heats the melting pot, bringing us all together like sprinkles on ice cream."



"Pick any day of the week to walk our shores, but Miami Wednesdays are highly recommended."