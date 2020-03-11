Wish We Were Here! Miami's Best Views for Your Next Zoom Call

By Patricia Tortolani | April 9, 2020 | Lifestyle

Want to step up your Zoom game? Add these stunning Miami backgrounds.



Virtual office goals courtesy of The Setai.

Have you found yourself scrambling to rearrange the bookshelves or contemplating a swoon-worthy gallery wall for your next Zoom meeting? Same, same. But before we all start putting holes in the walls, let’s take a minute to appreciate the truly beautiful views of Miami: the pools, the palms and the water. Because let’s be honest, even if we had a Kelly Wearstler-designed home office, this is where we really want to be right now.

If you’re not sure how to use them, just follow these three easy steps:

Save any of the gorgeous Miami backdrops below as a JPEG on your computer.

For your next Zoom call, hit the arrow next to the video icon and select “virtual background.”

Upload your desired image, and ta-da! You're taking your meeting poolside at Soho.