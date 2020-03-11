Wish We Were Here! Miami's Best Views for Your Next Zoom Call

    

Search Our Site

By Patricia Tortolani | April 9, 2020 | Lifestyle

Want to step up your Zoom game? Add these stunning Miami backgrounds.

1_Setai_Pool-B2_RGB_retouch_highres.jpg
Virtual office goals courtesy of The Setai.

Have you found yourself scrambling to rearrange the bookshelves or contemplating a swoon-worthy gallery wall for your next Zoom meeting? Same, same. But before we all start putting holes in the walls, let’s take a minute to appreciate the truly beautiful views of Miami: the pools, the palms and the water. Because let’s be honest, even if we had a Kelly Wearstler-designed home office, this is where we really want to be right now.

If you’re not sure how to use them, just follow these three easy steps:

  • Save any of the gorgeous Miami backdrops below as a JPEG on your computer.
  • For your next Zoom call, hit the arrow next to the video icon and select “virtual background.”
  • Upload your desired image, and ta-da! You're taking your meeting poolside at Soho.

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

Cadillac_pool_11609_RT_Delivered.jpg

SLS Brickell

Altitude_Pool.jpg

The Setai Miami Beach

1_Setai_Pool-B2_RGB_retouch_highres.jpg

57 Ocean Miami Beach

57OCEAN_08a_Pool_Vignette.jpg

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach

08_Beach_Garden.jpg

Soho Beach House

171101_013.jpg

Tags: the setai sls brickell soho beach house the setai miami beach soho beach house miami cadillac hotel and beach club zoom zoom backgrounds miami zoom backgrounds zoom background ideas

Photography by: courtesy of hotels

