Wish We Were Here! Miami's Best Views for Your Next Zoom Call

Want to step up your Zoom game? Add these stunning Miami backgrounds.
Virtual office goals courtesy of The Setai.
Have you found yourself scrambling to rearrange the bookshelves or contemplating a swoon-worthy gallery wall for your next Zoom meeting? Same, same. But before we all start putting holes in the walls, let’s take a minute to appreciate the truly beautiful views of Miami: the pools, the palms and the water. Because let’s be honest, even if we had a Kelly Wearstler-designed home office, this is where we really want to be right now.
If you’re not sure how to use them, just follow these three easy steps:
Photography by: courtesy of hotels