Postcards from Israel : A Virtual Trip Abroad

By Patricia Tortolani; Photographed by Marsha Lebedev Bernstein | April 11, 2020 | Culture Travel

Acclaimed photographer Marsha Lebedev Bernstein sets her lens on the land of milk and honey.

A view from the Bahá’í Gardens in Haifa, where 19 staircase terraces extend all the way up the northern slope of Mount Carmel.

“Visiting Israel was the trip of a lifetime—an adventure of the soul and senses,” says photographer Marsha Lebedev Bernstein, who spent 12 days exploring the country with family and friends. There was history, action and plenty of time for falafel. What follows is a photo essay by Lebedev Bernstein of her experience.

From top: The shuks of Jerusalem are a must for fresh fruit and spices. Other foodie stops: Falafel Hazkenim in Haifa and Anita gelato shop in the Neve Tzedek neighborhood of Tel Aviv; among the hundreds of vendors at the Machane Yehuda Market you’ll find Rosemary spice shop. “Their out-of-this-world blends will allow you to replicate your favorite Middle Eastern dishes in your own kitchen,” says Lebedev Bernstein; shadow play on the wall entering the old city of Jerusalem.



Located in Mitzpe Ramon, an easy two-hour drive from Tel Aviv, is the Beresheet hotel, where private plunge pools overlook the Negev desert; “Our New York-based travel agent Silvia Wrubel of Tzell Travel Group (917.670.0511) put together an itinerary that balanced cultural and historical highlights with fun and adventurous activities, like sandboarding, camel rides and military shooting lessons with the Israel Defense Forces,” says Lebedev Bernstein; the cable car at the ancient fortress of Masada.

