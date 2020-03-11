7 Home Essentials to Keep You Sane Right Now

Louisa Holmberg | April 21, 2020 | Lifestyle

Equal parts scared and stir crazy? We feel you, and we’re here for you. So here’s the solution: invest in key pieces that will keep you cozy, entertained, and make your space feel extra special.

1. GAMES GONE GLAMOROUS

Pass the time in style with these elevated games - so chic they double as design pieces.

Chess aficionado? Treat yourself to the best of the best. Never played? Now’s the time to learn… or just keep in on display. With classic colors and hand carved pieces, it doesn’t get better than this. Chess set by Aspinal of London - Shop Now





Each card is embellished with hand-drawn African animals and deities, so this deck can be used for poker, gin rummy, and even tarot readings. Who knew playing cards could be so chic? Oracle playing cards by Okapi - Shop Now

Backgammon is addictive - trust us. And when you’re playing on this travel board crafted in South Africa, the aesthetics make the best game just that much better. Backgammon Board by Okapi - Shop Now

2. NEXT LEVEL JOURNALING

We all know journaling has its benefits: it feels good to get it all out on paper. With this sumptuous leather notebook, you’ll feel that extra bit of motivation to finally get started. Leather notebook by Gigi New York - Shop Now

3. BRING THE BAR HOME

Master mixology in style with this crocodile embossed cocktail shaker. Martinis, anyone? Cocktail shaker by Gigi New York - Shop Now

4. GET COZY

You’ve got your game set up, your martini chilling beside you, now all you need is a cozy blanket to cuddle up in. This particular throw is super warm, and because of its neutral color, it goes with any color scheme. Now cuddle up and get playing! Wool blanket by Vince - Shop Now