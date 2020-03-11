From Docks to Digital - The Palm Beach International Boat Show Makes a Virtual Splash

THE PALM BEACH INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW | May 8, 2020 | Lifestyle Feature Events Lifestyle Feature Features

From the high seas to your home, the 35th year of The Palm Beach International Boat Show is moving off the docks and on to digital screens. The Virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show will launch May 14 and is accessible from the show’s website www.pbboatshow.com. One of the top five boat shows in the U.S. with more superyachts in Palm Beach than any other event, the Virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show features 436 exhibitors and nearly 800 boats.

Showcasing the latest in cutting-edge marine gear and technology, as well as superyachts nearly 300 feet to stand-up paddleboards and inflatables, the new virtual show can be reached by boating audiences from around the world. Setting the stage for the largest virtual boat show, the Virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show will feature more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts and accessories and will unveil some of the year’s most striking and luxurious new yachts, including the world debuts of Vicem 67 by Vicem Yachts, GB54 by Grand Banks Yachts, Summit 54 by Summit Motor Yachts, and Ocean Alexander’s Divergence 45 Coupe. Additionally, Princess Yachts will have the North American debut of its Y78.

The top four largest yachts set to display at the virtual show includes the 242 foot PLVS VLTRA by AMELS, 235 foot SOLO by Tankoa, 238 foot Quantum of Solace by Turquoise Yachts, and Merle Wood & Associates’ 196 foot HUNTRESS.

The virtual show will take place in lieu of the Palm Beach International Boat Show, which was originally set to open March 26-29 in downtown West Palm Beach along Flagler Drive. Due to safety concerns and the latest restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers could not proceed with the live event.

Last year’s Palm Beach International Boat Show saw over 53,000 visitors. Through the Virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show, viewers will be able to “shop” for the best in marine gear to kick-off their summer as well as tour hundreds of new and used boats while connecting directly with yacht brokers and manufacturers. To help viewers navigate the show, a virtual shopping guide will be available listing exhibitors by category such as Yachts, Trawlers / Down East, Cruisers, Center Consoles, Sport Fishers, etc.

The show will also feature enhanced video content, including hundreds of video walk-throughs highlighting new products, as well as educational seminars led by industry experts and panelists such as Superyacht Times with fishing clinics by Hook The Future.

“All 436 exhibitors as well as vessels on display from the Palm Beach International Boat Show will have presence in our virtual show,” said Andrew Doole, President of Informa Markets U.S. Boat Shows. “Viewers will be able to directly engage with the exhibitors and ask questions through the virtual platform, while brokers and exhibitors will gain direct sales leads and engagement with consumers.”

The Virtual Palm Beach International Boat Show will be hosted on its own web platform and visitor registration is free. Visit www.virtualpbboatshow.com to register or www.Pbboatshow.com for additional information. The Palm Beach International Boat Show is owned by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, Inc. (MIAPBC) and produced by Informa Markets.